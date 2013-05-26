Growth Strategies

Questions Startups Must Ask Their Most Engaged Users

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Understanding why people are actually using your product is one of the most important metrics for startups to measure.

"Founders don't spend time identifying what their users are gaining from their product and what their core product value is," Alaister Low, director of customer experience at Freelancer.comwrites on his blog

You could do this in a few different ways: surveys, cohort analysis where you study what your users are actually doing with the product, or just talking to them in real life.

The first step is to identify your most engaged users. Set up a simple survey with the following question and answer options: 

How would you feel if you could no longer use this product?

  • Very disappointed
  • Somewhat disappointed
  • Not disappointed
  • N/A - I no longer use it 

After you run the survey, ask the people whom selected "very disappointed" to answer the following questions:

  1. What is the primary benefit you received from [insert product name]?
  2. Why did you select that benefit as your favorite? 

