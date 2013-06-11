Social Media

New Google+ Dashboard Lets Businesses Manage Multiple Tasks in One Place

Image credit: sheetalmalik.blogspot.com
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google has created the Google+ Dashboard, a new way for businesses to manage their brand across some of the company's most popular products. The new tool promises to make it easy for businesses to update and monitor information across tools such as Google+, Google AdWords and Maps.

With the dashboard, businesses are now able to update their URLs, store hours, address and phone number on Google+, Google Search and Maps from the "Overview" tab all at the same time. Previously, users had to update each profile individually.

The Dashboard also puts some of the most popular Google+ tools in one place. Businesses can use the dashboard to monitor their Google+ notifications, assign administrative privileges, share media and start a Google Hangout among fans and followers.

"We want to make it easier to manage your online presence -- all across Google," Pavni Diwanji, a senior director at Google, announced on Google+.

Image credit: webpronews.com

In addition to streamlining how businesses connect with their customers, the Google+ Dashboard provides new tools to manage and monitor their AdWords Express and Google Offers campaigns with useful data and statistics that weren't as readily available before. For instance, a business can see geographically where the top searches are for their business as well as where driving directions to their business are coming from.

For now Google says the new dashboard is available only to businesses with a verified Google+ page.

Related: Google+ Gets a Major Makeover
 

