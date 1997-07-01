Best Banks For Small Businesses

The nation's top 100 microloan lenders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
15+ min read

This story appears in the July 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Looking for a little extra expansion capital? You couldn't have picked a better time. According to a report by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy, bankers are lending money to small business like never before. Some $15.8 billion was lent to small businesses last year by the 478 banks in the SBA's new ranking of the top microlenders. "That's a 5 percent increase over 1995 and is a good indicator that credit is more available than it has ever been," says Jere Glover, chief counsel for the Office of Advocacy, which compiled and published the Micro-Business-Friendly Banks in the United States, 1996 Edition report.

Glover cites a number of reasons for the lending increase. "A lot has to do with an increase in lending to women," he says. "More women are starting businesses, and bankers are beginning to realize they are good loan risks."

The SBA's LowDoc program, which encourages banks to make small loans with reduced paperwork, is at the center of another change, adds Glover. It showed bankers that it's cost-effective to make such microloans (which are less than $100,000). Now banks are taking the initiative and making these loans on their own.

The study used three new criteria to rank the top microbusiness-friendly banks. Consequently, a broader view of the lending climate is presented.

"The old ranking system favored very small banks. Now we're using four factors that give a more balanced view," explains Glover. As a result of the new evaluation criteria, 20 larger banks were included in this year's study.

The four variables measured are: 1) micro-business loans-to-assets ratio, 2) microbusiness loan-to-total-business-loan ratio, 3) dollar volume of microbusiness loans, and 4) total number of microbusiness loans.

Armed with the study's information, says Glover, you can find the banks in your community that have made microloans in the past-and will be more likely to do so in the future.

Top 100 Microloan Lenders

ALABAMA
Bankers Trust of Madison
Address: 2200 Clinton Ave., Madison, AL 35804
Phone: (205)533-5422
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 46.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 451
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.29M

CB&T Bank of Russell County
Address: P.O. Box 2400, Phenix City, AL 36838-2400
Phone: (334)297-7000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 551
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $34.99M

ALASKA
First National Bank
Address: 646 W. Fourth Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501
Phone: (907)276-6300
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 6.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 5,056
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $88.94M
ARIZONA
Bank of Casa Grande Valley
Address: 1300 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ 85222
Phone: (520)836-4666
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 182
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.35M

Mohave State Bank
Address: 1771 McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405
Phone: (520)855-0000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 13.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 357
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $8.82M

ARKANSAS
Caddo First National Bank
Address: P.O. Box 47, Glenwood, AR 71943
Phone: (501)356-3196
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 25.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 801
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.10M

Fidelity National Bank
Address: 330 W. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301
Phone: (501)735-8700
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 24.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 430
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.70M

CALIFORNIA
First Mountain Bank
Address: P.O. Box 6868, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Phone: (909)866-5861
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 32.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 244
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.55M

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
Address: 1 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: (800)869-3557
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 17.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,439
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $43.95M

COLORADO
Cheyenne Mountain Bank
Address: 1580 E. Cheyenne Mtn. Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Phone: (719)579-9150
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 267
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.19M

The Bank of Grand Junction
Address: 2415 F Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Phone: (970)241-9000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 34.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 363
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.47M

CONNECTICUT
Bank of Southington
Address: 130 N. Main St., Southington, CT 06489
Phone: (860)620-5000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 335
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $10.64M

Maritime Bank & Trust Company
Address: P.O. Box 920, Essex, CT 06426
Phone: (860)767-1166
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 218
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.30M

DELAWARE
Citibank Delaware
Address: 1 Penns Wy., New Castle, DE 19720
Phone: (800)341-4727
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 4.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 17,571
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $160.42M

PNC Bank, Delaware
Address: 222 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19801
Phone: (302)429-2107
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 2.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 13,501
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.66M

FLORIDA
First National Bank of Southwest Florida
Address: 2724 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904
Phone: (941)772-2220
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 43.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,497
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $64.09M

DELAWARE

Transatlantic Bank
Address: 102 N.W. 37th Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33125
Phone: (305)643-0200
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 33.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.36M
GEORGIA
Coastal Bank
Address: P.O. Box 529, Hinesville, GA 31310
Phone: (912)368-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 822
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.75M

First National Bank of Alma
Address: P.O. Box 2028, Alma, GA 31510
Phone: (912)632-7262
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 34.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,771
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $35.92M

HAWAII
City Bank
Address: 201 Merchant St., Honolulu, HI 96813
Phone: (808)546-2411
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,035
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $42.89M
IDAHO
Panhandle State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 967, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Phone: (208)263-0505
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 600
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.00M

Farmers National Bank of Buhl
Address: P.O. Box 392, Buhl, ID 83316
Phone: (208)543-4352
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 20.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 866
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.00M

ILLINOIS
Bank of Bourbonnais
Address: 1 Heritage Plaza, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Phone: (815)933-0570
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 57.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 228
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.27M

First National Bank of Wheaton
Address: 1151 E. Butterfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187
Phone: (630)260-2200
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 44.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 429
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $21.51M

INDIANA
Farmers State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 455, Mentone, IN 46539
Phone: (219)353-7521
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 317
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.71M

First Community Bank & Trust
Address: 210 E. Harriman, Bargersville, IN 46106
Phone: (317)422-5171
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 383
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.66M

IOWA
Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co.
Address: 322 Main Ave., Clear Lake, IA 50428
Phone: (515)357-7121
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 22.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 573
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $27.06M

Solon State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 129, 126 S. Market St., Solon, IA 52333
Phone: (319)644-3405
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 22.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 183
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.32M

KANSAS
The Kaw Valley State Bank and Trust Co.
Address: 1110 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608
Phone: (913)232-6062
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,177
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $53.91M

First National Bank of Wamego
Address: P.O. Box 226, Wamego, KS 66547
Phone: (913)456-2221
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 309
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.91M

KENTUCKY
The Bank of Mount Vernon
Address: P.O. Box 157, Mount Vernon, KY 40456
Phone: (606)256-5141
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,294
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $30.67M

First Southern National Bank
Address: P.O. Box 27, Hustonville, KY 40437
Phone: (606)346-4921
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 374
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.67M

LOUISIANA
First Guaranty Bank
Address: P.O. Box 2009, Hammond, LA 70404
Phone: (504)345-7685
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,019
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.62M

South Louisiana Bank
Address: 1362 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma, LA 70360
Phone: (504)868-2463
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 670
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $33.37M

MAINE
United Bank
Address: 145 Exchange St., Bangor, ME 04401
Phone: (207)942-5263
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 45.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 712
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.53M

Katahdin Trust Co.
Address: P.O. Box I, Patten, ME 04765
Phone: (207)528-2211
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 887
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.28M

MARYLAND
Home Bank
Address: P.O. Box 10, Newark, MD 21841
Phone: (410)632-2151
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 54.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $24.58M

Peoples Bank of Kent County, Maryland
Address: P.O. Box 210, 100 Spring St., Chestertown, MD 21620
Phone: (410)778-3500
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 12.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 435
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $13.56M

MASSACHUSETTS
MFC First National Bank
Address: 1205 Ludington St., Escanaba, MI 49829
Phone: (906)786-5010
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 578
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $41.15M

MFC First National Bank
Address: M&M Plaza, Menominee, MI 49858
Phone: (906)863-5523
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 420
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.64M

MINNESOTA
First State Bank of Excelsior
Address: 19765 Hwy. 7, Shorewood, MN 55331
Phone: (612)474-2307
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 304
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.48M

State Bank of Delano
Address: P.O. Box 530, Delano, MN 55328
Phone: (612)972-2935
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.14M

MISSISSIPPI
First Bank
Address: P.O. Box 808, McComb, MS 39648
Phone: (601)684-2231
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 976
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $55.13M

Pike County National Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1666, 350 Rawls Dr., McComb, MS 39648
Phone: (601)684-7575
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 610
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $32.22M

MISSOURI
First City National Bank
Address: 500 E. Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65808
Phone: (417)887-8044
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 755
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $36.77M

Central Bank of Kansas City
Address: 2301 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124
Phone: (816)483-1210
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 39.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 330
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.63M

MONTANA
Bitterroot Valley Bank
Address: LoLo Shopping Center, P.O. Box 9, LoLo, MT 59847
Phone: (406)273-2400
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 49.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 421
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.82M

Mountain West Bank of Helena
Address: 1225 Cedar St., Helena, MT 59601
Phone: (406)449-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 47.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,029
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $48.22M

NEBRASKA
Ashland State Bank
Address: 2433 Silver St., Ashland, NE 68003
Phone: (402)341-5123
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 37.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 223
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.99M

Dakota County State Bank
Address: 2024 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776
Phone: (402)494-4215
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 453
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $23.24M

NEVADA
First National Bank of Ely
Address: 595 Aultman St., Ely, NV 89301
Phone: (702)289-4441
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 15.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 110
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.03M

U.S. Bank of Nevada
Address: 5190 Neil Rd., #130, Reno, NV 89502
Phone: (702)689-2062
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 10.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 9,962
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $112.29M

NEW HAMPSHIRE
The First Colebrook Bank
Address: 147 Main St., P.O. Box 88, Colebrook, NH 03576
Phone: (603)237-5551
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 24.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 336
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.34M

First National Bank of Portsmouth
Address: 1500 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801
Phone: (603)433-2952
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $61.22M

NEW JERSEY
Burlington County Bank
Address: 1660 Beverly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
Phone: (609)387-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 17.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 724
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $13.69M

Panasia Bank
Address: 183 Main St., Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Phone: (201)947-6666
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 14.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 377
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.16M

NEW MEXICO
Centinel Bank of Taos
Address: P.O. Box 828, Taos, NM 87571
Phone: (505)758-6700
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 33.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 748
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $

First National Bank of Tucumcari
Address: P.O. Box 1107, Tucumcari, NM 88401
Phone: (505)461-3602
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 479
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $24.71M

NEW YORK
Solvay Bank
Address: 1537 Milton Ave., Solvay, NY 13209
Phone: (315)468-1661
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,330
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.66M

Bank of Richmondville
Address: P.O. Box 40, Cobleskill, NY 12043
Phone: (518)234-4397
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 298
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.36M

NORTH CAROLINA
Yadkin Valley Bank & Trust Co.
Address: 110 W. Market St., Elkin, NC 28621
Phone: (910)526-6300
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,702
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $77.79M

Triangle Bank
Address: 4300 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612
Phone: (919)881-0455
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 7,567
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $231.42M

NORTH DAKOTA
Kirkwood Bank & Trust Co.
Address: 919 S. Seventh St., Bismarck, ND 58504
Phone: (701)258-6550
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 50.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 318
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.95M

First Western Bank & Trust
Address: 900 S. Broadway, Minot, ND 58701
Phone: (701)852-3711
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 813
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $51.55M

OHIO
Citizens Banking Co.
Address: P.O. Box 247, Salineville, OH 43945
Phone: (330)532-4123
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,444
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $210.56M

First Bank of Marietta
Address: 320 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750
Phone: (614)373-4904
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 442
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.67M

OKLAHOMA
First Bank of Hennessey
Address: 101 N. Main, P.O. Box 724, Hennessey, OK 73742
Phone: (405)853-2530
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $51.15M

Bank of Cushing & Trust Co.
Address: P.O. Box 951, Cushing, OK 74023
Phone: (918)225-2010
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 434
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.63M

OREGON
Valley Commercial Bank
Address: P.O. Box 766, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: (503)359-4495
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.36M

Inland Empire Bank
Address: 101 E. Main, P.O. Box 1170, Hermiston, OR 97838-3170
Phone: (541)564-4216
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 19.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 943
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $30.22M

PENNSYLVANIA
First Columbia Bank & Trust Co.
Address: 11 W. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Phone: (717)784-1660
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 587
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.25M

First National Bank of Leesport
Address: 133 N. Centre Ave., P.O. Box C, Leesport, PA 19533-0905
Phone: (610)926-2161
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 520
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $34.23M

RHODE ISLAND
Washington Trust Co.
Address: 23 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891
Phone: (401)348-1227
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 10.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,093
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $57.47M
SOUTH CAROLINA
Enterprise Bank of South Carolina
Address: 206 E. Broadway, Ehrhardt, SC 29081
Phone: (803)267-3191
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 980
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $37.69M

Palmetto State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 158, Hampton, SC 29924
Phone: (803)943-2671
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 513
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $31.44M

SOUTH DAKOTA
American State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 2530, Rapid City, SD 57709
Phone: (605)348-3322
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 43.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 447
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $23.10M

First Western Bank
Address: 648 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Custer, SD 57730
Phone: (605)673-2215
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 258
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.01M

TENNESSEE
Volunteer Bank & Trust Co.
Address: 728 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: (423)265-5099
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 385
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.74M

Bank First
Address: 330 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville, TN 37923
Phone: (423)595-2760
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 32.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,151
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $65.84M

TEXAS
First Commercial Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1960, Seguin, TX 78155-8960
Phone: (210)379-8390
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 49.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 917
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $40.75M

Midland American Bank
Address: 401 W. Texas, #100, Midland, TX 79701
Phone: (915)687-3013
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 39.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,233
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $65.57M

UTAH
Cache Valley Bank
Address: 101 N. Main, Logan, UT 84321
Phone: (801)753-3020
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 41.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 586
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.39M

Advanta Financial Corp.
Address: 11850 S. Election Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84020
Phone: (801)523-0858
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 40.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 34,010
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $36.20M

VERMONT
Union Bank
Address: 20 Main St., P.O. Box 667, Morrisville, VT 05661
Phone: (802)888-6600
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 979
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $47.55M

Citizens Savings Bank & Trust
Address: P.O. Box 219, Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3131
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 698
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.51M

VIRGINIA
Benchmark Community Bank
Address: 100 S. Broad St., Kenbridge, VA 23944
Phone: (804)676-8444
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,175
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.46M

Virginia Community Bank
Address: P.O. Box 888, Louisa, VA 23093
Phone: (540)967-2111
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 597
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.09M

WASHINGTON
Pend Oreille Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1530, Newport, WA 99156
Phone: (509)447-5641
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 41.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 185
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.97M

National Bank of Tukwila
Address: 505 Industry Dr., Tukwila, WA 98188
Phone: (206)575-1445
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 229
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.06M

WASHINGTON, DC
Century National Bank
Address: 1875 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006
Phone: (202)496-4000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 188
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.17M

Franklin National Bank of Washington DC
Address: 1722 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006
Phone: (202)429-9888
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 474
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.52M

WEST VIRGINIA
Traders Bank
Address: 303 Main St., Spencer, WV 25276
Phone: (304)927-3340
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 541
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.72M

Calhoun County Bank
Address: P.O. Box 430, Grantsville, WV 26147
Phone: (304)354-6116
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 485
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.80M

WISCONSIN
Stephenson National Bank & Trust Co.
Address: P.O. Box 137, Marinette, WI 54143-0137
Phone: (715)732-1650
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 615
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.41M

First National Bank Fox Valley
Address: 161 Main St., Menasha, WI 54952
Phone: (414)729-6900
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 579
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.47M

WYOMING
Western Bank of Cheyenne
Address: P.O. Box 127, 1525 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: (307)637-7333
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 203
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.43M

First Interstate Bank of Commerce
Address: 4 S. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Phone: (307)674-7411
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 29.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,773
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $105.68M

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job