Best Banks For Small Businesses

ALABAMA Bankers Trust of Madison

Address: 2200 Clinton Ave., Madison, AL 35804

Phone: (205)533-5422

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 46.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 451

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.29M CB&T Bank of Russell County

Address: P.O. Box 2400, Phenix City, AL 36838-2400

Phone: (334)297-7000

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 551

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $34.99M ALASKA First National Bank

Address: 646 W. Fourth Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501

Phone: (907)276-6300

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 6.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 5,056

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $88.94M ARIZONA Bank of Casa Grande Valley

Address: 1300 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ 85222

Phone: (520)836-4666

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 182

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.35M Mohave State Bank

Address: 1771 McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405

Phone: (520)855-0000

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 13.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 357

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $8.82M ARKANSAS Caddo First National Bank

Address: P.O. Box 47, Glenwood, AR 71943

Phone: (501)356-3196

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 25.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 801

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.10M Fidelity National Bank

Address: 330 W. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301

Phone: (501)735-8700

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 24.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 430

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.70M CALIFORNIA First Mountain Bank

Address: P.O. Box 6868, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Phone: (909)866-5861

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 32.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 244

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.55M Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Address: 1 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: (800)869-3557

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 17.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,439

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $43.95M

COLORADO Cheyenne Mountain Bank

Address: 1580 E. Cheyenne Mtn. Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Phone: (719)579-9150

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 267

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.19M The Bank of Grand Junction

Address: 2415 F Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Phone: (970)241-9000

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 34.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 363

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.47M CONNECTICUT Bank of Southington

Address: 130 N. Main St., Southington, CT 06489

Phone: (860)620-5000

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 335

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $10.64M Maritime Bank & Trust Company

Address: P.O. Box 920, Essex, CT 06426

Phone: (860)767-1166

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 218

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.30M DELAWARE Citibank Delaware

Address: 1 Penns Wy., New Castle, DE 19720

Phone: (800)341-4727

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 4.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 17,571

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $160.42M PNC Bank, Delaware

Address: 222 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19801

Phone: (302)429-2107

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 2.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 13,501

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.66M FLORIDA First National Bank of Southwest Florida

Address: 2724 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904

Phone: (941)772-2220

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 43.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,497

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $64.09M DELAWARE Transatlantic Bank

Address: 102 N.W. 37th Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33125

Phone: (305)643-0200

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 33.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.36M GEORGIA Coastal Bank

Address: P.O. Box 529, Hinesville, GA 31310

Phone: (912)368-2265

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 822

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.75M First National Bank of Alma

Address: P.O. Box 2028, Alma, GA 31510

Phone: (912)632-7262

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 34.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,771

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $35.92M HAWAII City Bank

Address: 201 Merchant St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Phone: (808)546-2411

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,035

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $42.89M IDAHO Panhandle State Bank

Address: P.O. Box 967, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Phone: (208)263-0505

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 600

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.00M Farmers National Bank of Buhl

Address: P.O. Box 392, Buhl, ID 83316

Phone: (208)543-4352

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 20.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 866

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.00M ILLINOIS Bank of Bourbonnais

Address: 1 Heritage Plaza, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Phone: (815)933-0570

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 57.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 228

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.27M First National Bank of Wheaton

Address: 1151 E. Butterfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187

Phone: (630)260-2200

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 44.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 429

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $21.51M INDIANA Farmers State Bank

Address: P.O. Box 455, Mentone, IN 46539

Phone: (219)353-7521

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 317

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.71M First Community Bank & Trust

Address: 210 E. Harriman, Bargersville, IN 46106

Phone: (317)422-5171

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 383

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.66M IOWA Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co.

Address: 322 Main Ave., Clear Lake, IA 50428

Phone: (515)357-7121

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 22.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 573

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $27.06M Solon State Bank

Address: P.O. Box 129, 126 S. Market St., Solon, IA 52333

Phone: (319)644-3405

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 22.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 183

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.32M KANSAS The Kaw Valley State Bank and Trust Co.

Address: 1110 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608

Phone: (913)232-6062

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,177

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $53.91M First National Bank of Wamego

Address: P.O. Box 226, Wamego, KS 66547

Phone: (913)456-2221

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 309

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.91M KENTUCKY The Bank of Mount Vernon

Address: P.O. Box 157, Mount Vernon, KY 40456

Phone: (606)256-5141

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,294

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $30.67M First Southern National Bank

Address: P.O. Box 27, Hustonville, KY 40437

Phone: (606)346-4921

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 374

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.67M LOUISIANA First Guaranty Bank

Address: P.O. Box 2009, Hammond, LA 70404

Phone: (504)345-7685

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,019

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.62M South Louisiana Bank

Address: 1362 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma, LA 70360

Phone: (504)868-2463

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 670

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $33.37M MAINE United Bank

Address: 145 Exchange St., Bangor, ME 04401

Phone: (207)942-5263

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 45.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 712

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.53M Katahdin Trust Co.

Address: P.O. Box I, Patten, ME 04765

Phone: (207)528-2211

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 887

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.28M MARYLAND Home Bank

Address: P.O. Box 10, Newark, MD 21841

Phone: (410)632-2151

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 54.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $24.58M Peoples Bank of Kent County, Maryland

Address: P.O. Box 210, 100 Spring St., Chestertown, MD 21620

Phone: (410)778-3500

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 12.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 435

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $13.56M MASSACHUSETTS MFC First National Bank

Address: 1205 Ludington St., Escanaba, MI 49829

Phone: (906)786-5010

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 36.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 578

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $41.15M MFC First National Bank

Address: M&M Plaza, Menominee, MI 49858

Phone: (906)863-5523

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 420

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.64M MINNESOTA First State Bank of Excelsior

Address: 19765 Hwy. 7, Shorewood, MN 55331

Phone: (612)474-2307

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 304

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.48M State Bank of Delano

Address: P.O. Box 530, Delano, MN 55328

Phone: (612)972-2935

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.14M MISSISSIPPI First Bank

Address: P.O. Box 808, McComb, MS 39648

Phone: (601)684-2231

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 976

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $55.13M Pike County National Bank

Address: P.O. Box 1666, 350 Rawls Dr., McComb, MS 39648

Phone: (601)684-7575

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 610

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $32.22M MISSOURI First City National Bank

Address: 500 E. Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65808

Phone: (417)887-8044

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 755

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $36.77M Central Bank of Kansas City

Address: 2301 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124

Phone: (816)483-1210

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 39.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 330

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.63M MONTANA Bitterroot Valley Bank

Address: LoLo Shopping Center, P.O. Box 9, LoLo, MT 59847

Phone: (406)273-2400

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 49.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 421

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.82M Mountain West Bank of Helena

Address: 1225 Cedar St., Helena, MT 59601

Phone: (406)449-2265

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 47.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,029

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $48.22M NEBRASKA Ashland State Bank

Address: 2433 Silver St., Ashland, NE 68003

Phone: (402)341-5123

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 37.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 223

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.99M Dakota County State Bank

Address: 2024 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776

Phone: (402)494-4215

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 453

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $23.24M NEVADA First National Bank of Ely

Address: 595 Aultman St., Ely, NV 89301

Phone: (702)289-4441

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 15.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 110

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.03M U.S. Bank of Nevada

Address: 5190 Neil Rd., #130, Reno, NV 89502

Phone: (702)689-2062

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 10.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 9,962

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $112.29M NEW HAMPSHIRE The First Colebrook Bank

Address: 147 Main St., P.O. Box 88, Colebrook, NH 03576

Phone: (603)237-5551

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 24.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 336

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.34M First National Bank of Portsmouth

Address: 1500 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801

Phone: (603)433-2952

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $61.22M NEW JERSEY Burlington County Bank

Address: 1660 Beverly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016

Phone: (609)387-2265

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 17.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 724

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $13.69M Panasia Bank

Address: 183 Main St., Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Phone: (201)947-6666

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 14.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 377

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.16M NEW MEXICO Centinel Bank of Taos

Address: P.O. Box 828, Taos, NM 87571

Phone: (505)758-6700

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 33.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 748

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $ First National Bank of Tucumcari

Address: P.O. Box 1107, Tucumcari, NM 88401

Phone: (505)461-3602

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 479

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $24.71M NEW YORK Solvay Bank

Address: 1537 Milton Ave., Solvay, NY 13209

Phone: (315)468-1661

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,330

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.66M Bank of Richmondville

Address: P.O. Box 40, Cobleskill, NY 12043

Phone: (518)234-4397

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 298

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.36M NORTH CAROLINA Yadkin Valley Bank & Trust Co.

Address: 110 W. Market St., Elkin, NC 28621

Phone: (910)526-6300

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,702

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $77.79M Triangle Bank

Address: 4300 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612

Phone: (919)881-0455

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 7,567

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $231.42M NORTH DAKOTA Kirkwood Bank & Trust Co.

Address: 919 S. Seventh St., Bismarck, ND 58504

Phone: (701)258-6550

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 50.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 318

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.95M First Western Bank & Trust

Address: 900 S. Broadway, Minot, ND 58701

Phone: (701)852-3711

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.3%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 813

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $51.55M OHIO Citizens Banking Co.

Address: P.O. Box 247, Salineville, OH 43945

Phone: (330)532-4123

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,444

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $210.56M First Bank of Marietta

Address: 320 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750

Phone: (614)373-4904

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 23.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 442

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.67M OKLAHOMA First Bank of Hennessey

Address: 101 N. Main, P.O. Box 724, Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: (405)853-2530

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $51.15M Bank of Cushing & Trust Co.

Address: P.O. Box 951, Cushing, OK 74023

Phone: (918)225-2010

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 434

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $14.63M OREGON Valley Commercial Bank

Address: P.O. Box 766, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Phone: (503)359-4495

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.36M Inland Empire Bank

Address: 101 E. Main, P.O. Box 1170, Hermiston, OR 97838-3170

Phone: (541)564-4216

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 19.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 943

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $30.22M PENNSYLVANIA First Columbia Bank & Trust Co.

Address: 11 W. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Phone: (717)784-1660

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.8%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 587

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.25M First National Bank of Leesport

Address: 133 N. Centre Ave., P.O. Box C, Leesport, PA 19533-0905

Phone: (610)926-2161

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 520

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $34.23M RHODE ISLAND Washington Trust Co.

Address: 23 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891

Phone: (401)348-1227

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 10.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,093

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $57.47M SOUTH CAROLINA Enterprise Bank of South Carolina

Address: 206 E. Broadway, Ehrhardt, SC 29081

Phone: (803)267-3191

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 980

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $37.69M Palmetto State Bank

Address: P.O. Box 158, Hampton, SC 29924

Phone: (803)943-2671

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 28.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 513

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $31.44M SOUTH DAKOTA American State Bank

Address: P.O. Box 2530, Rapid City, SD 57709

Phone: (605)348-3322

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 43.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 447

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $23.10M First Western Bank

Address: 648 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Custer, SD 57730

Phone: (605)673-2215

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 38.6%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 258

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.01M TENNESSEE Volunteer Bank & Trust Co.

Address: 728 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

Phone: (423)265-5099

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 35.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 385

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.74M Bank First

Address: 330 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville, TN 37923

Phone: (423)595-2760

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 32.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,151

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $65.84M TEXAS First Commercial Bank

Address: P.O. Box 1960, Seguin, TX 78155-8960

Phone: (210)379-8390

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 49.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 917

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $40.75M Midland American Bank

Address: 401 W. Texas, #100, Midland, TX 79701

Phone: (915)687-3013

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 39.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,233

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $65.57M UTAH Cache Valley Bank

Address: 101 N. Main, Logan, UT 84321

Phone: (801)753-3020

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 41.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 586

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.39M Advanta Financial Corp.

Address: 11850 S. Election Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84020

Phone: (801)523-0858

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 40.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 34,010

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $36.20M VERMONT Union Bank

Address: 20 Main St., P.O. Box 667, Morrisville, VT 05661

Phone: (802)888-6600

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 30.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 979

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $47.55M Citizens Savings Bank & Trust

Address: P.O. Box 219, Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: (802)748-3131

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 698

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.51M VIRGINIA Benchmark Community Bank

Address: 100 S. Broad St., Kenbridge, VA 23944

Phone: (804)676-8444

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,175

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.46M Virginia Community Bank

Address: P.O. Box 888, Louisa, VA 23093

Phone: (540)967-2111

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 597

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.09M WASHINGTON Pend Oreille Bank

Address: P.O. Box 1530, Newport, WA 99156

Phone: (509)447-5641

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 41.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 185

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.97M National Bank of Tukwila

Address: 505 Industry Dr., Tukwila, WA 98188

Phone: (206)575-1445

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 27.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 229

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.06M WASHINGTON, DC Century National Bank

Address: 1875 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006

Phone: (202)496-4000

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.4%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 188

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.17M Franklin National Bank of Washington DC

Address: 1722 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006

Phone: (202)429-9888

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.0%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 474

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.52M WEST VIRGINIA Traders Bank

Address: 303 Main St., Spencer, WV 25276

Phone: (304)927-3340

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 26.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 541

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.72M Calhoun County Bank

Address: P.O. Box 430, Grantsville, WV 26147

Phone: (304)354-6116

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 21.7%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 485

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.80M WISCONSIN Stephenson National Bank & Trust Co.

Address: P.O. Box 137, Marinette, WI 54143-0137

Phone: (715)732-1650

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.5%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 615

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.41M First National Bank Fox Valley

Address: 161 Main St., Menasha, WI 54952

Phone: (414)729-6900

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 42.1%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 579

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.47M WYOMING Western Bank of Cheyenne

Address: P.O. Box 127, 1525 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: (307)637-7333

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 31.9%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 203

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.43M First Interstate Bank of Commerce

Address: 4 S. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: (307)674-7411

Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 29.2%

Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,773

Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $105.68M