Best Banks For Small Businesses

|ALABAMA
|Bankers Trust of
Madison
Address: 2200 Clinton Ave.,
Madison, AL 35804
Phone: (205)533-5422
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
46.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 451
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.29M
CB&T Bank of Russell County
Address: P.O. Box 2400, Phenix City, AL 36838-2400
Phone: (334)297-7000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 551
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$34.99M
|ALASKA
|First National Bank
Address: 646 W. Fourth Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501
Phone: (907)276-6300
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 6.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 5,056
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $88.94M
|ARIZONA
|Bank of Casa Grande
Valley
Address: 1300 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ 85222
Phone: (520)836-4666
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 182
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.35M
Mohave State Bank
Address: 1771 McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ
86405
Phone: (520)855-0000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
13.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 357
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$8.82M
|ARKANSAS
|Caddo First National
Bank
Address: P.O. Box 47, Glenwood, AR 71943
Phone: (501)356-3196
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
25.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 801
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.10M
Fidelity National Bank
Address: 330 W. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301
Phone: (501)735-8700
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
24.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 430
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$14.70M
|CALIFORNIA
|First Mountain Bank
Address: P.O. Box 6868, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Phone: (909)866-5861
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
32.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 244
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.55M
Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
Address: 1 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: (800)869-3557
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
17.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,439
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$43.95M
|COLORADO
|Cheyenne Mountain
Bank
Address: 1580 E. Cheyenne Mtn. Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO
80906
Phone: (719)579-9150
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
36.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 267
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $12.19M
The Bank of Grand Junction
Address: 2415 F Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Phone: (970)241-9000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
34.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 363
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$11.47M
|CONNECTICUT
|Bank of Southington
Address: 130 N. Main St., Southington, CT 06489
Phone: (860)620-5000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 335
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $10.64M
Maritime Bank & Trust Company
Address: P.O. Box 920, Essex, CT 06426
Phone: (860)767-1166
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 8.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 218
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$5.30M
|DELAWARE
|Citibank Delaware
Address: 1 Penns Wy., New Castle, DE 19720
Phone: (800)341-4727
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 4.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 17,571
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $160.42M
PNC Bank, Delaware
Address: 222 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19801
Phone: (302)429-2107
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 2.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 13,501
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$18.66M
|FLORIDA
|First National Bank of Southwest
Florida
Address: 2724 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904
Phone: (941)772-2220
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
43.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,497
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $64.09M
DELAWARE
|Transatlantic Bank
Address: 102 N.W. 37th Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33125
Phone: (305)643-0200
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
33.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.36M
|GEORGIA
|Coastal Bank
Address: P.O. Box 529, Hinesville, GA 31310
Phone: (912)368-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
38.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 822
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $29.75M
First National Bank of Alma
Address: P.O. Box 2028, Alma, GA 31510
Phone: (912)632-7262
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
34.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,771
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$35.92M
|HAWAII
|City Bank
Address: 201 Merchant St., Honolulu, HI 96813
Phone: (808)546-2411
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,035
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $42.89M
|IDAHO
|Panhandle State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 967, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Phone: (208)263-0505
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 600
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.00M
Farmers National Bank of Buhl
Address: P.O. Box 392, Buhl, ID 83316
Phone: (208)543-4352
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
20.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 866
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$28.00M
|ILLINOIS
|Bank of Bourbonnais
Address: 1 Heritage Plaza, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Phone: (815)933-0570
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
57.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 228
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $16.27M
First National Bank of Wheaton
Address: 1151 E. Butterfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187
Phone: (630)260-2200
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
44.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 429
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$21.51M
|INDIANA
|Farmers State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 455, Mentone, IN 46539
Phone: (219)353-7521
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
27.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 317
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $15.71M
First Community Bank & Trust
Address: 210 E. Harriman, Bargersville, IN 46106
Phone: (317)422-5171
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
23.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 383
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$16.66M
|IOWA
|Clear Lake Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: 322 Main Ave., Clear Lake, IA 50428
Phone: (515)357-7121
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
22.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 573
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $27.06M
Solon State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 129, 126 S. Market St., Solon, IA
52333
Phone: (319)644-3405
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
22.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 183
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$7.32M
|KANSAS
|The Kaw Valley State Bank and Trust
Co.
Address: 1110 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608
Phone: (913)232-6062
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,177
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $53.91M
First National Bank of Wamego
Address: P.O. Box 226, Wamego, KS 66547
Phone: (913)456-2221
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 309
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$14.91M
|KENTUCKY
|The Bank of Mount
Vernon
Address: P.O. Box 157, Mount Vernon, KY 40456
Phone: (606)256-5141
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
42.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,294
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $30.67M
First Southern National Bank
Address: P.O. Box 27, Hustonville, KY 40437
Phone: (606)346-4921
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
36.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 374
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$29.67M
|LOUISIANA
|First Guaranty Bank
Address: P.O. Box 2009, Hammond, LA 70404
Phone: (504)345-7685
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
36.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,019
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.62M
South Louisiana Bank
Address: 1362 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma, LA 70360
Phone: (504)868-2463
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 670
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$33.37M
|MAINE
|United Bank
Address: 145 Exchange St., Bangor, ME 04401
Phone: (207)942-5263
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
45.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 712
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $28.53M
Katahdin Trust Co.
Address: P.O. Box I, Patten, ME 04765
Phone: (207)528-2211
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
36.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 887
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$45.28M
|MARYLAND
|Home Bank
Address: P.O. Box 10, Newark, MD 21841
Phone: (410)632-2151
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
54.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 401
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $24.58M
Peoples Bank of Kent County, Maryland
Address: P.O. Box 210, 100 Spring St., Chestertown, MD
21620
Phone: (410)778-3500
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
12.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 435
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$13.56M
|MASSACHUSETTS
|MFC First National
Bank
Address: 1205 Ludington St., Escanaba, MI 49829
Phone: (906)786-5010
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
36.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 578
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $41.15M
MFC First National Bank
Address: M&M Plaza, Menominee, MI 49858
Phone: (906)863-5523
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 420
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$28.64M
|MINNESOTA
|First State Bank of
Excelsior
Address: 19765 Hwy. 7, Shorewood, MN 55331
Phone: (612)474-2307
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
38.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 304
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $18.48M
State Bank of Delano
Address: P.O. Box 530, Delano, MN 55328
Phone: (612)972-2935
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$12.14M
|MISSISSIPPI
|First Bank
Address: P.O. Box 808, McComb, MS 39648
Phone: (601)684-2231
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
35.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 976
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $55.13M
Pike County National Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1666, 350 Rawls Dr., McComb, MS
39648
Phone: (601)684-7575
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
35.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 610
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$32.22M
|MISSOURI
|First City National
Bank
Address: 500 E. Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65808
Phone: (417)887-8044
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
42.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 755
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $36.77M
Central Bank of Kansas City
Address: 2301 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO
64124
Phone: (816)483-1210
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
39.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 330
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$18.63M
|MONTANA
|Bitterroot Valley
Bank
Address: LoLo Shopping Center, P.O. Box 9, LoLo, MT
59847
Phone: (406)273-2400
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
49.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 421
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.82M
Mountain West Bank of Helena
Address: 1225 Cedar St., Helena, MT 59601
Phone: (406)449-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
47.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,029
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$48.22M
|NEBRASKA
|Ashland State Bank
Address: 2433 Silver St., Ashland, NE 68003
Phone: (402)341-5123
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
37.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 223
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.99M
Dakota County State Bank
Address: 2024 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776
Phone: (402)494-4215
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 453
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$23.24M
|NEVADA
|First National Bank of
Ely
Address: 595 Aultman St., Ely, NV 89301
Phone: (702)289-4441
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
15.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 110
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $5.03M
U.S. Bank of Nevada
Address: 5190 Neil Rd., #130, Reno, NV 89502
Phone: (702)689-2062
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
10.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 9,962
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$112.29M
|NEW
HAMPSHIRE
|The First Colebrook
Bank
Address: 147 Main St., P.O. Box 88, Colebrook, NH
03576
Phone: (603)237-5551
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
24.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 336
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.34M
First National Bank of Portsmouth
Address: 1500 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801
Phone: (603)433-2952
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$61.22M
|NEW
JERSEY
|Burlington County
Bank
Address: 1660 Beverly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
Phone: (609)387-2265
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
17.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 724
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $13.69M
Panasia Bank
Address: 183 Main St., Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Phone: (201)947-6666
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
14.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 377
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$7.16M
|NEW
MEXICO
|Centinel Bank of Taos
Address: P.O. Box 828, Taos, NM 87571
Phone: (505)758-6700
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
33.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 748
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $
First National Bank of Tucumcari
Address: P.O. Box 1107, Tucumcari, NM 88401
Phone: (505)461-3602
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
27.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 479
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$24.71M
|NEW
YORK
|Solvay Bank
Address: 1537 Milton Ave., Solvay, NY 13209
Phone: (315)468-1661
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,330
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $68.66M
Bank of Richmondville
Address: P.O. Box 40, Cobleskill, NY 12043
Phone: (518)234-4397
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
23.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 298
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$12.36M
|NORTH
CAROLINA
|Yadkin Valley Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: 110 W. Market St., Elkin, NC 28621
Phone: (910)526-6300
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,702
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $77.79M
Triangle Bank
Address: 4300 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612
Phone: (919)881-0455
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
26.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 7,567
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$231.42M
|NORTH
DAKOTA
|Kirkwood Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: 919 S. Seventh St., Bismarck, ND 58504
Phone: (701)258-6550
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
50.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 318
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.95M
First Western Bank & Trust
Address: 900 S. Broadway, Minot, ND 58701
Phone: (701)852-3711
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.3%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 813
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$51.55M
|OHIO
|Citizens Banking Co.
Address: P.O. Box 247, Salineville, OH 43945
Phone: (330)532-4123
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
26.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,444
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $210.56M
First Bank of Marietta
Address: 320 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750
Phone: (614)373-4904
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
23.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 442
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$16.67M
|OKLAHOMA
|First Bank of
Hennessey
Address: 101 N. Main, P.O. Box 724, Hennessey, OK
73742
Phone: (405)853-2530
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,001
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $51.15M
Bank of Cushing & Trust Co.
Address: P.O. Box 951, Cushing, OK 74023
Phone: (918)225-2010
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
27.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 434
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$14.63M
|OREGON
|Valley Commercial
Bank
Address: P.O. Box 766, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: (503)359-4495
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
42.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 312
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.36M
Inland Empire Bank
Address: 101 E. Main, P.O. Box 1170, Hermiston, OR
97838-3170
Phone: (541)564-4216
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
19.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 943
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$30.22M
|PENNSYLVANIA
|First Columbia Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: 11 W. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Phone: (717)784-1660
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
27.8%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 587
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.25M
First National Bank of Leesport
Address: 133 N. Centre Ave., P.O. Box C, Leesport, PA
19533-0905
Phone: (610)926-2161
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
21.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 520
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$34.23M
|RHODE
ISLAND
|Washington Trust Co.
Address: 23 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891
Phone: (401)348-1227
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
10.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,093
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $57.47M
|SOUTH
CAROLINA
|Enterprise Bank of South
Carolina
Address: 206 E. Broadway, Ehrhardt, SC 29081
Phone: (803)267-3191
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 980
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $37.69M
Palmetto State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 158, Hampton, SC 29924
Phone: (803)943-2671
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
28.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 513
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$31.44M
|SOUTH
DAKOTA
|American State Bank
Address: P.O. Box 2530, Rapid City, SD 57709
Phone: (605)348-3322
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
43.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 447
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $23.10M
First Western Bank
Address: 648 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Custer, SD 57730
Phone: (605)673-2215
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
38.6%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 258
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$16.01M
|TENNESSEE
|Volunteer Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: 728 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: (423)265-5099
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
35.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 385
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $17.74M
Bank First
Address: 330 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville, TN 37923
Phone: (423)595-2760
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
32.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,151
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$65.84M
|TEXAS
|First Commercial Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1960, Seguin, TX 78155-8960
Phone: (210)379-8390
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
49.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 917
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $40.75M
Midland American Bank
Address: 401 W. Texas, #100, Midland, TX 79701
Phone: (915)687-3013
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
39.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,233
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$65.57M
|UTAH
|Cache Valley Bank
Address: 101 N. Main, Logan, UT 84321
Phone: (801)753-3020
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
41.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 586
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $22.39M
Advanta Financial Corp.
Address: 11850 S. Election Rd., Salt Lake City, UT
84020
Phone: (801)523-0858
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
40.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 34,010
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$36.20M
|VERMONT
|Union Bank
Address: 20 Main St., P.O. Box 667, Morrisville, VT
05661
Phone: (802)888-6600
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
30.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 979
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $47.55M
Citizens Savings Bank & Trust
Address: P.O. Box 219, Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3131
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
21.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 698
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$18.51M
|VIRGINIA
|Benchmark Community
Bank
Address: 100 S. Broad St., Kenbridge, VA 23944
Phone: (804)676-8444
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 2,175
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.46M
Virginia Community Bank
Address: P.O. Box 888, Louisa, VA 23093
Phone: (540)967-2111
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 597
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$25.09M
|WASHINGTON
|Pend Oreille Bank
Address: P.O. Box 1530, Newport, WA 99156
Phone: (509)447-5641
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
41.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 185
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $11.97M
National Bank of Tukwila
Address: 505 Industry Dr., Tukwila, WA 98188
Phone: (206)575-1445
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
27.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 229
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$9.06M
|WASHINGTON,
DC
|Century National Bank
Address: 1875 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006
Phone: (202)496-4000
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 7.4%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 188
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $7.17M
Franklin National Bank of Washington DC
Address: 1722 Eye St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006
Phone: (202)429-9888
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets: 5.0%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 474
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$17.52M
|WEST
VIRGINIA
|Traders Bank
Address: 303 Main St., Spencer, WV 25276
Phone: (304)927-3340
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
26.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 541
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $25.72M
Calhoun County Bank
Address: P.O. Box 430, Grantsville, WV 26147
Phone: (304)354-6116
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
21.7%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 485
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$11.80M
|WISCONSIN
|Stephenson National Bank & Trust
Co.
Address: P.O. Box 137, Marinette, WI 54143-0137
Phone: (715)732-1650
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
42.5%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 615
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $45.41M
First National Bank Fox Valley
Address: 161 Main St., Menasha, WI 54952
Phone: (414)729-6900
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
42.1%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 579
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$29.47M
|WYOMING
|Western Bank of
Cheyenne
Address: P.O. Box 127, 1525 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne, WY
82001
Phone: (307)637-7333
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
31.9%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 203
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans: $9.43M
First Interstate Bank of Commerce
Address: 4 S. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Phone: (307)674-7411
Percent of Small Business Loans Per Total Assets:
29.2%
Total Number of Small Business Loans: 1,773
Dollar Volume of Small Business Loans:
$105.68M