4 Bluetooth Headsets You Won't Be Embarrassed to Wear

This story appears in the July 2013 issue of .

Critics of Bluetooth headsets liken them to Crocs and fanny packs: purpose-driven apparel that somehow became acceptable for the grocery store. But the four devices here do more than just sling your voice through the air, freeing up your hands to drive your car or tap away on your computer. They're also crammed with noise-canceling technology and supported by apps. Some are even easy on the eyes, which makes them anywhere-appropriate.

Jawbone Icon HD

Smooth Operator

The Jawbone Icon HD ($100) looks good and sounds even better, thanks to HD audio, auto-adjusting volume and military-grade noise-elimination technology, all at an entry-level price point. It may be the best thing you hear all day.

Jawbone Icon HD

Smart Sound

The old-school mic on the Plantronics Voyager Legend UC ($200) lets your voice come through loud and clear, whether you're connected to your phone, tablet or PC (through the USB dongle). Using smart sensors, the headset answers calls automatically when hooked on the ear and will stay put comfortably for its entire seven-hour battery life.

Jabra Motion UC

Move On

The Jabra Motion UC ($130) employs motion-sensor technology to answer calls automatically when the user puts it on. It also holds enough juice for seven hours of talk time and has a staggering range--up to 300 feet, compared to Bluetooth's usual 30.

Jabra Motion UC

Grab and Go

Smaller than a set of keys, the Motorola Elite Silver ($130) fits easily into a pocket when not in use. Bonus: Its carrying case doubles as a charger, mobile battery and near field communication (NFC) transmitter chip--just tap it against your smartphone to pair the devices.

