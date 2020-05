9 New Tips for Location-Based Marketing

. Example: Your customer is in the store/at the restaurant/checking into the hotel. What upsell can you offer them "at this moment" via mobile that doesn't feel like an upsell, but rather, something they need? Think a Facebook Places tie-in with AmEx Membership Rewards Points if they choose to upgrade their room, or similar. The hard part has been done for you -- bringing the customer in. Your job is to figure out how to amaze them now that they're there, so your marketing becomes that much more successful.Peter Shankman, Shankman|Honig Follow @petershankman