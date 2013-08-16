Franchise

200 Top Global Franchises

As ubiquitous as 7-Eleven may seem to Americans, the U.S. is actually the second-largest market for the company, which is No. 1 on Entrepreneur's top global franchises list. Japan has almost twice as many 7-Eleven stores--more than 15,300--and is home to parent company Seven & i Holdings (though the franchise maintains its U.S. headquarters in Dallas, where it got its start 86 years ago).

Below you'll find 7-Eleven and 199 other companies that are seeking best franchises outside of the U.S.

In order to compile this ranking, we took each company's 2013 Franchise 500® score--which is based on objective, quantifiable criteria such as system size, growth and financial strength and stability--then adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth.

Keep in mind that this ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. No matter where you are in the world, you should do your homework before investing in a franchise. That means reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant and talking to as many franchisees as possible.

View the 2013 Top Global Franchises

