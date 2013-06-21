Marketing

YouTube Apps Suggest Videos to Watch Next

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
YouTube Apps Suggest Videos to Watch Next
Image credit: littleiapps.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week's need-to-know social-media news.

Brands that use YouTube to promote their products or services will welcome the latest update to the video service's mobile apps: video overlays that suggest what users should watch next. Google calls it "InVideo Programming," which means that YouTube creators can cross-promote their channel's videos -- linking one video to the next so, ideally, a user will play all of them. While this feature is new on mobile, it has been available on the desktop version of YouTube since last fall, and is already used by more than one million channels, Google says.

The update also includes call-to-action overlays. You can share additional information about your videos with these overlays or use them as a space for brand promotion. As of now, the overlays are available only to advertisers who use AdWords for video, but Google plans to bring them to all channels before the end of the year. -- TheNextWeb

Twitter buys a startup: Spindle.
Twitter has purchased Spindle, an app that allows users to discover Twitter content created near to them. Spindle will shut down and its team of about 10 employees will move to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. "By joining forces with Twitter, we can do so much more to help you find interesting, timely, and useful information about what's happening around you," the company wrote in a blog post-- SocialTimes

Facebook lets users comment with photos.
A new Facebook feature lets users comment on status updates with photos rather than just text. The feature came out of one of Facebook's employee hackathons. Photo comments are becoming available on the web to all users, but the feature is not yet available on the mobile apps, though photo comments are viewable in the apps. -- Mashable

Vine co-founders tease upcoming features.
Not to be outdone by Instagram's new video feature, the co-founders of the Twitter-owned Vine video app released have teased some upcoming features. It appears that full-screen videos and comments will be among the new features, though no one is saying for sure yet. "Over the next few weeks, we'll be introducing some exciting new parts of Vine," the company said in a blog post. "As always, we'll share details on updates as we release them." -- AllThingsD

Use social media a lot? You might be a narcissist.
A new study found that frequent tweets and Facebook status updates were highly correlated with narcissistic traits in both college students and adults. "Facebook is a mirror and Twitter is a megaphone," researchers from the University of Michigan wrote. People use social media "to boost their egos and control others' perceptions of them," they said. Narcissistic young people favored Twitter, while their older counterparts tended to rely on Facebook to garner approval. At this point, it's unclear whether Twitter and other social-media platforms lead to narcissism, or whether they simply provide an outlet for existing narcissism in some users. But you're free to ponder this question next time you see someone tweeting multiple times an hour. -- AllTwitter

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Tips for Marketing a Service Business

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

4 Tips for Building Your PR Toolbox