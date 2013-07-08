Twitter Updates Web and Mobile Search, Messaging Features

July 8, 2013 2 min read

If you're actively using Twitter to market your startup, the popular microblogging site is rolling out some updates that might make that process a little easier. It is enhancing several features to its platform, including search, direct messaging and others -- across its web and mobile services.

Here is a quick look at the some of the most important changes Twitter announced today.

New search features: When users search for a well-known brand or person on Twitter, they will be able to see expanded results that include a full bio. The update also allows users to swipe the bio preview to the left to see similar, suggested accounts. For example, if someone searches for MLB, he or she may also turn up other suggestions for accounts related to Major League Baseball, such as ESPN or sports reporter Ken Rosenthal, Twitter says.

The search update will affect Twitter over Android, iPhone, iPad and mobile.twitter.com.

Sync up direct messages: Ever read a direct message on your smartphone to have it still marked as unread when you return to your computer at the office? Now Twitter will sync up direct messages across Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Twitter.com, mobile.twitter.com and TweetDeck.

On the iPhone, updated replies and a new 'people' button: For iPhone users, replying to tweets should get a little easier now that Twitter has created a built-in tweet composer. Also new is a people button on the main navigation bar. Similar to the Android app, iPhone users can tap the people icon to get a list of accounts that Twitter thinks may be of interest or relevant.

Twitter says these changes will "roll out gradually." Users will need to download the latest version of the Twitter apps they use to make sure the updates work on their individual devices.

