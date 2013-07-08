Marketing

Twitter Updates Web and Mobile Search, Messaging Features

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Twitter Updates Web and Mobile Search, Messaging Features
Image credit: Alamy
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

If you're actively using Twitter to market your startup, the popular microblogging site is rolling out some updates that might make that process a little easier. It is enhancing several features to its platform, including search, direct messaging and others -- across its web and mobile services.

Here is a quick look at the some of the most important changes Twitter announced today.

New search features: When users search for a well-known brand or person on Twitter, they will be able to see expanded results that include a full bio. The update also allows users to swipe the bio preview to the left to see similar, suggested accounts. For example, if someone searches for MLB, he or she may also turn up other suggestions for accounts related to Major League Baseball, such as ESPN or sports reporter Ken Rosenthal, Twitter says.

The search update will affect Twitter over Android, iPhone, iPad and mobile.twitter.com.

Sync up direct messages: Ever read a direct message on your smartphone to have it still marked as unread when you return to your computer at the office? Now Twitter will sync up direct messages across Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Twitter.com, mobile.twitter.com and TweetDeck.

On the iPhone, updated replies and a new 'people' button: For iPhone users, replying to tweets should get a little easier now that Twitter has created a built-in tweet composer. Also new is a people button on the main navigation bar. Similar to the Android app, iPhone users can tap the people icon to get a list of accounts that Twitter thinks may be of interest or relevant.

Twitter says these changes will "roll out gradually." Users will need to download the latest version of the Twitter apps they use to make sure the updates work on their individual devices.

Related: Twitter's Jack Dorsey on How Entrepreneurs Should Use Twitter
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Best Practices for Marketing During and After COVID-19

Marketing

3 Tips for Marketing a Service Business

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content