My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Health-Care Innovators Get President Obama's Attention

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Health-Care Innovators Get President Obama's Attention
Image credit: Commercial Integrator
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Even as the White House has backed off on a few of its deadlines for administering the Affordable Care Act, the Obama Administration is staying the course on its efforts to transition paper files to electronic health records in doctor's offices.

President Barack Obama met with several chief executives of health-care technology companies, government leaders and nonprofit public-service organizations on Monday for a conversation on how technology, big data and innovation can be used to bring down the costs and improve the quality of health care in the U.S., according to a statement from the White House.

Related: Health Reform: Small Business Groups Lobby for More Relief

The Obama Administration says it has met and exceeded its goal to have 50 percent of doctor's offices and 80 percent of hospitals using electronic records by the end of the year.

The meeting included Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Marilyn Tavenner, and entrepreneurs ChenMed CEO Chris Chen and iTriage CEO Peter Hudson, who are considered on the forefront of technological advancement in the health-care industry.

ChenMed is a Miami Gardens, Fla.-based medical, consulting and technology company focused on improving care for seniors. Denver, Colo.-based iTriage developed a health-care application for smartphones and tablets, which helps consumers identify their symptoms, locate appropriate care and book an appointment. The iTriage application was founded by two emergency medicine physicians and has been downloaded 9.5 million times.

Related: Businesses Have Additional Year Before Facing Obamacare Penalty Fees

Obama praised the work iTriage has done in a speech Monday from the White House on ways private-sector entrepreneurs have made government bureaucratic processes more efficient. "As anyone knows, dealing with the federal government is not always high-technology, and it's not always user-friendly," Obama says. For his second term, he's asked his Cabinet to establish a management agenda that will utilize entrepreneurial innovations and technologies more aggressively than in the past.

"We're going to continue to adopt good ideas from the private sector," Obama says. "And I'm going to be asking more people around the country -- more inventors and entrepreneurs and visionaries -- to sign up to serve. We've got to have the brightest minds to help solve our biggest challenges."

Related: Health-Care Case Study: One CEO's Take on Obamacare

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?