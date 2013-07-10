Marketing

3 Ways to Make a Killer Impression Online (Infographic)

Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can't ignore your web presence if you want to get noticed by potential customers, but simply being active online isn't enough.

According to research compiled by Reach Local, an online marketing firm, 97 percent of consumers conduct online research before making a local purchase, and 90 percent say online reviews influence their buying decisions.

So how do you make the best impression with your target audience? For three simple ways to build a killer online reputation, take a look at the infographic below.

 

3 Ways to Make a Killer Impression Online (Infographic)

 

