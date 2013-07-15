Apple to Investigate Alleged Death by iPhone

July 15, 2013 2 min read

A Chinese family is alleging that their daughter was electrocuted and died after answering her Apple iPhone when it was charging, according to a report on the website of China’s official state-run Xinhua news agency.

Apple has said that it will cooperate with the investigation of the death, according to multiple news reports. The company did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

It's not clear how an iPhone could carry enough voltage to inflict significant harm. But the relatives of alleged victim Ma Ailun, a 23-year-old woman from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region, are demanding answers from Apple and warning others through social media not to use their iPhones while they are charging, the report says.

The older sister of the alleged victim took to the Chinese version of Twitter, Sina Weibo, with her plea. "(I) hope that Apple Inc. can give us an explanation. I also hope that all of you will refrain from using your mobile devices while charging," the report from the Xinhua news agency says.

The father of the alleged victim says the body shows signs of electrocution, though there was no definitive connection to the iPhone, local police say, according to the news report. The alleged victim had been a flight attendant at China Southern Airlines but recently left her job.



