Technology

EBay's 3-Year Comeback and Why PayPal Needs to Move Offline

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
EBay's 3-Year Comeback and Why PayPal Needs to Move Offline
Image credit: eBay
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can an aging internet company be a comeback kid? More and more, at least for eBay, it looks like the answer is yes.

Continuing a three-year turnaround, eBay reported significant second-quarter revenue gains today, including a 20 percent jump in the earnings of its PayPal division over the second quarter of 2012. Its stock closed at more than $57 a share, and it announced second-quarter revenue of $3.9 billion, up from $3.4 billion a year earlier.

The trailblazing ecommerce company hasn't seen market interest like this since the end of 2004, when its stock soared to an all-time high of more than $58 a share. But by March 2009, it had plummeted to $10.43.

A pivot to mobile is largely responsible for restoring eBay's fortunes. Chief executive John Donahoe, who joined the company some five years ago, was prescient in seeing opportunities in mobile shopping for eBay to capitalize on. In the past few years, it has enhanced its mobile apps, improved its marketplace's search tool and incentivized sellers to offer free shipping.

Meanwhile, the market for ecommerce and mobile shopping has grown as smartphones have become more sophisticated. "With these devices getting better and better, it's like your store is open longer and has better lighting," says Benjamin Schachter, an internet analyst at Macquarie Securities.

Following the trend, eBay enabled one-click purchasing through its mobile apps. Amazon, eBay's largest competitor, also offers one-click buying to encourage impulse purchases.

To be sure, eBay is not yet a world-beating company. Its earnings for the third quarter of 2012 and for the first quarter of this year, though encouraging, fell below analysts' expectations. The second-quarter results, due out today, are also forecast to fall below analysts' projections.

Schachter dismissed the idea that eBay may have become the victim of its own recovery, struggling to meet inflated analyst expectations. But he did note that the stock's current high reflects the potential for PayPal to move offline, becoming a payment method in brick-and-mortar stores. "That's the next big catalyst for their stock," Schachter says.

EBay is taking steps in this direction. A partnership with credit-card company Discover, announced last year and slated to begin later this year, would allow customers at more than 7 million physical store to make purchases using their PayPal accounts.

Update: This story has been updated to reflect eBay's earnings report and its closing stock price on Wednesday, July 17, 2013.

Related: PayPal Goes Galactic, Moves to Cash in on Space Payments

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work