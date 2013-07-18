Growth Strategies

Many Believe China Will Soon Overtake the U.S. as World's Leading Superpower

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Many Believe China Will Soon Overtake the U.S. as World's Leading Superpower
Image credit: strikefighterconsultinginc.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

U.S. entrepreneurs fighting for international business may have to work harder to prove themselves. Especially if they are competing with China.

Many people around the world believe the U.S. will soon cede its role as the world's dominant superpower to China, according to a new report from the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Pew Research Center. The report is based on responses from nearly 38,000 individuals in 39 countries and was conducted earlier this year.

In 18 countries, at least 50 percent of survey respondents say that China either has replaced or will soon replace the U.S. as the world's leading superpower, the report finds. In only six countries, a majority or plurality of survey respondents say that China will never overtake the U.S. as the top superpower.

Related: When Manufacturing in China, Face Time Can Be Critical

In some countries, the percentage of survey respondents who believe that China has already surpassed or will surpass the U.S. is significantly greater than 50 percent, including Spain (71 percent), France (70 percent), Canada and Australia (67 percent), and the U.K. and Germany (66 percent). Two-thirds of Chinese survey respondents consider their home country as being on top.

Despite the perception that China is on its way up, the U.S. economy is viewed as having an edge. In 22 of the 39 countries surveyed, a majority or plurality of respondents say that the U.S. is currently the dominant global economy.

The U.S. also has the strongest global image, even as China’s economic strength is perceived as rising, the report says. More than six in 10 survey respondents perceive the U.S. favorably, while about half say they perceive China favorably.

Related: Headed to Asia for Business? Pack These Networking Tips

It seems that citizens in the two competing superpowers are feeling the heat, and competition may be chipping away at amity between the two countries. While 51 percent of U.S. survey respondents had a positive view of China two years ago, only 37 percent of Americans say the same today. What's more, while 58 percent of Chinese respondents had a positive view of the U.S. in 2010, now only 40 percent do. Younger people in both nations are more likely to express favorable sentiment toward the other, the report finds.

Related: Five to Follow for Doing Business in China

 

Click to Enlarge+

Many Believe China Will Soon Overtake the U.S. as World's Leading Superpower

 

 

Source: Pew Research Center

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

The Best Tools for Juggling Multiple Freelance Clients

Growth Strategies

Fuel Your Personal and Professional Growth With Lectures From Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk and More

Growth Strategies

How to Build an Online Community of Like-Minded Entrepreneurs