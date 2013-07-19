Starting a Business

Maker's Row Attracts New Investment From Prominent Angels

Maker's Row Attracts New Investment From Prominent Angels
Image credit: Adweek / Laura Barisonzi
The founders of Maker's Row
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maker's Row, the New York-based startup that connects American manufacturers with businesses, successfully closed a seed round of $1 million.

The round was led by Comcast Ventures and Index Ventures and included funding by prominent angel investors such as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Joanne Wilson, who has invested in the websites Daily Worth and Nestio.

Launched in November 2012, Maker's Row is an online directory of factories and suppliers across the U.S. It seeks to simplify the manufacturing process for American companies.

"From first-time entrepreneurs to big brands, everyone faces the same problem when it comes to finding a factory in the U.S.," says Matthew Burnett, co-founder and chief executive of Maker's Row, in a statement. "When your resources are limited, your options are limited and overall business suffers."

Maker's Row says it currently works with thousands of manufacturers in the apparel and accessories space and plans to introduce new industries and expand its technology team.

Related: Maker's Row Ushers in a New Wave of U.S. Manufacturing 

