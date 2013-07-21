How One Business Fulfilled a Ridiculous Customer Request

July 21, 2013 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Hotels live and die by customer service. When it's done wrong, you can lose a customer right away. When it's exceptional--truly exceptional--the whole world might hear about it.

Exceptional is a good way to describe the customer service at Woodlands Resort in Texas after a Reddit user recently gave the following special request in their online booking:

Three red M&Ms on the counter. Not packages, just three single M&Ms. One for me, one for my girlfriend, and one to split if we get hungry late at night. And a picture of bacon set on the bed. I love pictures of bacon.

You can probably guess what happened next. The hotel delivered.

That gives special meaning to "accommodations."

The customer posted it to Reddit, and that post made its way to the front page. A hotel employee even responded to several questions in the original Reddit thread.

Tuesday morning, the hotel posted this message to its Google+ page:

One of our guests had an unusual request. It was our pleasure to accommodate his request. Who doesn't love bacon!?

You can find the original post (in all its glory) here.