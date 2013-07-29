Starting a Business

Everything You'd Ever Want to Know About 31,216 Startups (Interactive Graphic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The startup landscape changes daily. So keeping up with the companies, founders and venture capitalists that have arrived on the scene over the last couple of decades may seem daunting.

The interactive graphic below, created by the graphics company visual.ly from data compiled by analytics company CrunchBase API contains information on 31,216 startups and tens of thousands of founders.

Enter a name in one of the search fields, or click on one of the 20 color-coded categories such as e-commerce and biotech to learn more about a company's funding rounds and investors.

Click to Enlarge (+)

The Startup Universe

