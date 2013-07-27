Starting a Business

The Top 3 Reasons Startups Fail, According to a Man Paid to Save Them

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top 3 Reasons Startups Fail, According to a Man Paid to Save Them
Image credit: Pando Daily

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Steve Hogan has a special job in Silicon Valley. His firm, Tech-Rx, is hired to save startups that are circling the drain.

PandoDaily's Erin Griffith interviewed Hogan and asked him for the most common reasons startups fail.

Surprisingly, running out of money wasn't cited as reason number one. It's third.

Instead, only having one founder is the most common reason Hogan says startups die. Running a company alone is much harder and more stressful than it seems, and it's especially unusual for a startup to succeed with just one person behind it.

Reason number two: forgetting to ask, "Who's going to buy this?" before launching. Freemium models are often the fall-back business model, but if a founder doesn't have a truly amazing product, no one is going to buy an upgrade for it. "Unless you can get paying customers, you are probably going to die," Hogan tells Griffith.

Finally, running out of capital is a sure way to kick the bucket. Hogan says he sees a lot of startups get 90 percent of the way there then run out of cash, and it's often because they didn't raise enough during their last round and plan for enough runway.

Related: How Failure Made These Entrepreneurs Millions

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

What It Takes to Build a Business, Starting With the 'Eureka!' Moment

Starting a Business

How to Expand Hiring in a New Business

Starting a Business

Meet Omaze, the Celebrity-Endorsed Juggernaut That Has Raised Over $100 Million for Charity