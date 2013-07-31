Growth Strategies

Small Businesses Fuel Private Sector Hiring in July

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Small Businesses Fuel Private Sector Hiring in July
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
1 min read

The private sector added 200,000 jobs in July, with small businesses once again accounting for the lion's share of employment, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Small businesses, which ADP defines as those with on to 49 workers, added 82,000, or 41 percent of all the new payrolls. Of those, the smallest -- ones with fewer than 20 employees -- added the most, with 51,000.

Businesses with 50 to 499 workers added 60,000 jobs. Large businesses, with 500 more more employees, added the remaining 57,000. Most were large organizations, with more than 1,000 employees, which accounted for 50,000 of the new positions, according to ADP.

Small businesses have traditionally been the driving force in job creation, as the economy has slowly added more positions following the financial crisis and resulting recession. In the latest report, it appeared the all sectors -- except for manufacturing -- saw job gains, with the service sector continuing to account for much of the job growth.

The 200,000 jobs added were above the 180,000 predicted by economists. It was also above the 190,000 added in June.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Steps for Taking Personal Development to the Next Level

Growth Strategies

The Best Tools for Juggling Multiple Freelance Clients

Growth Strategies

4 Ways Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Sales