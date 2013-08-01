Finance

Why Exxon's Lower Profit is Bad for Taxpayers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Exxon's Lower Profit is Bad for Taxpayers
Image credit: financemoneycredit.blogspot.com

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
3 min read

When Exxon Mobil falls short on profits, it's not only its investors who suffer.

Taxpayers do, too.

Exxon this morning reported earnings of $1.55 a share, missing analysts' estimates of $1.90 a share. It was the lowest per-share profit for the company since September 2010. Truth is, among large companies -- and Exxon Mobil is among the largest in the world -- Exxon has an uneven track record of meeting analysts' profit estimates.

Still, Exxon almost always reports a big profit, which leaves it vulnerable to criticism about "Big Oil" and how corporations are gouging good, honest folk who can't afford to fill up their SUVs anymore.

But Exxon's earnings are also a reminder of how, while some lawmakers are quick to join in the chorus of complaints about profitability, it is companies like Exxon that send the bags of cash to Washington for Congress to squander.

Related: The Tax You Might Not Realize is a Tax

Exxon, based in Irving, Texas, is one of the few companies that gets granular about its tax payments. And those payments are big, especially in dollar terms. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $106.47 billion, for net income of $6.68 billion. Both figures were down from the same period a year ago, which came in at $127.36 billion and $15.91 billion, respectively.

Those profits, which often draw the ire of activists, are dwarfed by the taxes, for which seldom is heard a discouraging word.

In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil -- one company, mind you -- paid $5.79 billion in income taxes. Then, it paid $7.55 billion in sales taxes. On top of that, it paid a range of other taxes, to the tune of $8.97 billion. That's total taxes paid in the quarter of $22.33 billion.

So far this year, the company has paid income taxes of $12.07 billion, sales taxes of $15.04 billion and other taxes of $17.77 billion. That's $44.88 billion in taxes. For just six months. And for just one company.

As big as those numbers are, they are down from a year ago. This time last year, Exxon had already paid $54 billion in taxes. So it is $9 billion short of last year's pace.

That's why policymakers should be a little more circumspect before blasting profits from oil companies or any business. When a company's earnings fall, so does its tax bill. Governments now have $9 billion less to play with from this one company than they had last year. Shouldn't that be a reason to cheer companies' predilection for profits rather than pan them?

Related: Obamacare Delay Estimated to Cost $12B

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

4 Fun Ways for Millennials to Dip Their Toes Into Investing

Finance

What Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Learned From Loving His Career on Wall Street to Pursue His Passion

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs