10 Amusing Twitter Reactions to 'Jobs' So Far

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Public perception of Steve Jobs, the entrepreneur and inventor, is largely positive. Reaction to the new film about his life, not so much.

Critics' treatment of Jobs, which hit theaters today, has been largely unfavorable so far. On the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only a 25 percent approval rating among critics, though 53 percent of casual viewers enjoyed it, according to the site.

On Twitter, reactions have been similarly mixed. Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder, tweeted "Hope it's good" when he arrived at the theater to see the film. Later, his informal review of the film appeared on tech blog Gizmodo. "I felt bad for many people I know well who were portrayed wrongly in their interactions with Jobs and the company," Wozniack said. And while he said that he found the acting good throughout, he took issue with star Ashton Kutcher's portrayal of Jobs.

Here's a sampling of other Twitter comments from entrepreneurs, media personalities, entertainment industry professionals and more:

 

