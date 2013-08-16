10 Amusing Twitter Reactions to 'Jobs' So Far

August 16, 2013 3 min read

Public perception of Steve Jobs, the entrepreneur and inventor, is largely positive. Reaction to the new film about his life, not so much.

Critics' treatment of Jobs, which hit theaters today, has been largely unfavorable so far. On the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only a 25 percent approval rating among critics, though 53 percent of casual viewers enjoyed it, according to the site.

On Twitter, reactions have been similarly mixed. Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder, tweeted "Hope it's good" when he arrived at the theater to see the film. Later, his informal review of the film appeared on tech blog Gizmodo. "I felt bad for many people I know well who were portrayed wrongly in their interactions with Jobs and the company," Wozniack said. And while he said that he found the acting good throughout, he took issue with star Ashton Kutcher's portrayal of Jobs.

Here's a sampling of other Twitter comments from entrepreneurs, media personalities, entertainment industry professionals and more:

The Steve Jobs movie looks so bad that I wish there was something I could do beyond merely not seeing it — Max Bernstein (@maxmarginal) August 2, 2013

Interested in seeing it nonetheless... "'Jobs' Isn't Working [REVIEW]" http://t.co/knhAFEJMRP — Robert Sanzalone (@pacificIT) August 16, 2013

10 years ago we Bob Hope, Johnny Cash and Steve Jobs. This weekend the Jobs movie has no Hope to make any Cash — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 16, 2013

Feedback from those who knew Steve Jobs: "Thank you for giving us 2 more hours of Steve". Excellent. #JobsMovie — Aaron Endré (@AaronEndre) July 26, 2013

'Jobs' movie slammed by critics — and Woz. Critics say wait for other Steve Jobs film, written by Aaron Sorkin http://t.co/cySnQbaRaG — Michelle Coffey (@m_cof) August 16, 2013

The Steve Jobs movie starring Ashton Kutcher is bad? I'm stunned. http://t.co/a74XhFXwqO — Todd Zeigler (@debaser) August 16, 2013

The Jobs movie apparently captures his brutal egoism & inhumanity. Funny he created devices that, if misused, can have the same effect. — William Powers (@HamletsBB) August 16, 2013

Make sure you're on the phone the whole time when you go see the Steve Jobs movie. Turn on that clicky text noise. Use Siri. Honor his work. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) August 9, 2013

