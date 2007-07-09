Starting a Business

ABCs of LLCs

Tax ramifications of forming an LLC
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business Start-Ups magazine, May 1999

Thinking about forming a limited liability company (LLC)? This popular business structure protects your personal assets and offers flexibility--but you should look carefully before you make a move.

"[LLCs] combine the corporate advantages of limited liability with the partnership advantages of pass-through income, so earnings are treated like those in partnerships, sole proprietorships and most S corporations," says Brian Wiegand, president of Business Filings Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin. Income and losses pass through to the owners, who are taxed on their personal tax returns, as opposed to a corporation, where income is taxed twice--once on the corporation's returns and once on the owner's.

While an LLC lets you avoid double federal taxation, Wiegand warns, "Some states impose corporate income taxes on LLCs, so owners may have to pay personal as well as corporate [state] taxes."

Why the discrepancy? "This relatively new entity is in transition," explains Wiegand, whose 3-year-old firm sets up LLCs and S corporations for start-ups with fewer than 50 employees. "Rules and regulations are changing, so the future of LLCs is still uncertain."

If your state does impose double taxation, you may elect to have your LLC taxed as a corporation. Why? "To retain profits in the business, where they're taxed at the [lower] corporate--rather than personal--rate," Wiegand explains.

About 35 percent of Business Filings' clients form LLCs; most opt for flow-through treatment of earnings. As to liability, it's "generally limited to the amount of money each [owner] has invested in the LLC, not unlike a corporation's shareholders," he says.

Should you form an LLC or an S corporation? Wiegand recommends asking an attorney or accountant which entity would most benefit your business.

Contact Source

Business Filings Inc., (800) 981-7183, http://www.incorporating.com

Paul DeCeglie (MrWritePDC@aol.com)is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?