Technology

This 'Instrument' Lets You Rock Out With Your iPhone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Feel like rocking out but don't have a guitar handy? Or a drum set? Or a keyboard? Or a cello?

No worries. Artiphon's Instrument 1 can be the solution to all your rock-star needs as it is essentially an entire orchestra of instruments all in one. All you need is a passion for tunes and an iPhone or an iPod.

The Artiphon was created by Mike Butera, a Ph.D. in sound studies from Virginia Tech. To operate the device, you slide your iPhone into the dock. Instead of actual strings, a player strums or picks the raised ridges on a pressure-sensitive surface. The smartphone then receives information about what you're playing from the device and computes that into musical notes. It works with music apps such as Garageband and Auria.

Made of African hardwood and bamboo, the Artiphon was first demoed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. It has a unique design that allows users to switch playing positions depending on the instrument, such as guitar, mandolin, bass, violin and lap steel. It comes with built-in 100Hz–20kHz speakers and a 30-Watt amplifier. And there are a number of controls for modifying sounds.

Granted, there are a number of other smart instrument alternatives, like the gTar iPhone guitar, but the Artiphon crams so many instruments into one device that's designed in such a way that apparently makes it feel like an "authentic" instrument, according to a review by Engadget.

One cool fact: Butera says the devices are handmade in the company's headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. One not-so-cool fact: the Artiphon comes with a $800 price tag and is only open for pre-orders so far. So, it isn't shipping yet and can cost the same as a used Fender Stratocaster.

See below for a video demonstration of the Artiphon, using Apple's Garage Band app. Pretty far out, dude.

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It