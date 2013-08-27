Marketing

Is Burning Man the Next Frontier of Networking?

Image credit: somehowlostagain

Former Managing Editor
2 min read
It used to be that going to Burning Man meant packing tents and backpacks. Now, it might mean packing business cards.

The weeklong festival held annually in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nev., has become a surprising locale for corporate executives, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to network, according to a recent article by the San Francisco Chronicle. What was once seen as a gathering of hippies and free spirits has evolved over the last few years to attract some of the corporate world's biggest players. Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Elon Musk have all attended Burning Man, according to the report.

While neither monetary exchange nor bartering is allowed at the event itself, attendees are nevertheless making relationships that are translating into business transactions and job hires. "What we're seeing are many more of the Fortune 500 leadership, entrepreneurs and small startups bringing their whole team," Marian Goodell, director of business and communications for Burning Man, told the Chronicle.

So, what do you think? Could you see yourself networking at an event like Burning Man? Vote in our poll and share your best places for networking in the comments section below.

 

 

