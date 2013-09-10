Leadership

A Look at NYC Mayor Bloomberg's Legacy (Interactive Timeline)

Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read

As Mayor Michael Bloomberg is getting ready to hand off the torch to the next elected mayor, the Boston native has certainly left his mark on New York City.

Depending on the circles they run in, some residents have praised his initiatives focused on education, innovation and startups. Others have nicknamed him the nanny mayor for his overstepping of boundaries and attempts to exercise too much government control on policies such as public health and gun control.

A recent New York Times poll further demonstrates the division felt among residents. Fifty-two percent of New Yorkers describe Bloomberg's mayoral duties as fair or poor, while 46 percent gave him the thumbs-up, stating he did a good or excellent job.

Whether you are happy to see him go or sad bidding him farewell, we have compiled a timeline looking at the momentous moments highlighting notable business developments during Bloomberg's three terms in office.

