Marketing

Foursquare Testing 'Sixth Sense' Location-Based Recommendations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Foursquare Testing 'Sixth Sense' Location-Based Recommendations
Image credit: Digital Trends

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Foursquare said today that it will begin testing what it calls a new "sixth sense" feature that offers location-based recommendations that guide users toward things "you didn't even know you were looking for."

People who activate the new feature will receive proactive recommendations about menu items at a restaurant they're sitting at or get a list of local hotels and bars when they stroll into a new part of town or land in a new city.

For example, one update might read: "At Kanoyama Sushi? People talk about: 'superman roll,' 'tuna ribs and 'surprisingly cheap omakase.'"

The spontaneous discovery will be a fun experience for Foursquare users and a benefit to local businesses. The benefit is relatively clear: a new way to have people discover your business who might not have otherwise. It's like a spontaneous, free, unsolicited advertisement.

Related: New Foursquare Feature Could Increase Check-Ins for Businesses

The new feature is a big part of Foursquare's overall vision toward developing a social software that "serendipitously" alerts users to nearby friends, merchants, deals and other insights. This is what Foursquare hopes will set it apart from competitors like Yelp. In April, Foursquare landed $41 million from private equity fund Silver Lake Partners and a cadre of venture capital firms to help the company grow beyond simply allowing users to check in.

Unlike other apps that go too heavy on the push notifications, Foursquare promises to be smarter -- not pushing you toward a dive bar on your 8 a.m. commute for instance. The update also pledges to be easier on mobile phone batteries as it uses background location data which can be a drain.

For now, the new recommendations feature will only be available to some Android users before it's rolled out to the Android community at large, the company said on its blog. It will create a similar version for iOS after that.

Related: 3 Smart and Creative Ways to Use Foursquare for Marketing
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

How to Make Instagram Your Not-So-Secret Sales Weapon

Marketing

3 Tips for Maximizing Customer Relationships

Marketing

It's Time to Get Creative and Adapt Your Marketing to the Crisis