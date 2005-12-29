Finance

Getting Trashed

How long should you keep financial records?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This isn't another sermon on the importance of financial record-keeping. Just the opposite: It's about discarding unnecessary records to free space in your overstuffed file cabinets. But which records should you keep and which can you trash?

Tax returns and supporting data should be kept for at least seven years. Beyond that term, CPAs suggest keeping returns forever (particularly if you have tax-deferred retirement accounts); you may toss the backup materials.

Things like audit reports, financial statements, general ledgers and journals should be stored through eternity, along with legal correspondence, contracts, documents related to real estate transactions (including capital improvements) and all corporate records (from articles of incorporation to any paperwork relating to shareholders).

Six years is about the limit for keeping bank statements, deposit slips, sales records, journals and any materials relating to employee income or expenses.

Items that can be discarded after three years include canceled checks, paid invoices, payroll records, depreciation schedules, paperwork relating to expenses, donation receipts, real estate tax bills and inventory records.

You can trash the rest--if you dare.

Paul DeCeglie is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

How Lewis Mocker and Amy Sangster Went from High School Friends Interested in Finance to Teaching Thousands to Build Wealth

Finance

7 Ways to Make Sure Your Variable Expenses Don't Sink Your Budget

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?