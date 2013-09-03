Technology

Can't Make That Meeting? Skype Could Have the Solution With 3-D Video Calling

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Journalist
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs know all too well the urgency of needing to be in two places at once. Thanks to Skype, we may soon be able to get one step closer. No, we're not talking about cloning people. The Microsoft-owned company confirmed that it is developing 3-D video calling technology.

It's still a few years away at least, a Microsoft executive told the BBC. But Skype's investment in the technology is a good sign for the 3-D format that, at times, has felt like one with niche professional appeal, but weak interest from mainstream consumers.

With consumer-level 3-D projectors and screens retailing for less than $400 and $200, respectively, Gillett said the standardization of 3-D capable TV and computer displays makes delivering 3-D video calls feasible to a large consumer base. It's capturing the 3-D image that's the tricky part.

"We've done work in the labs looking at the capability of 3-D screens and 3-D capture," Gillett told the BBC. "But the capture devices are not yet there. As we work with that kind of technology you have to add multiple cameras to your computer, precisely calibrate them and point them at the right angle."

It's like having a digital body double virtually sit in for a meeting with your colleagues while you're on the road for a sales call or even a family vacation. It could be a cool way for small teams to feel more connected when one or more member are away from the office for extended periods of time.

Hollywood director James Cameron, who made the 3-D hit Avatar, says a takeover of 3-D displays is inevitable because "that's how we see the world."

If it's only a novelty for Hollywood, do we really need it for our video calls? Is there an added benefit to being holographically "present" when we're physically not? Do we really want to come into the office, even virtually, when we're on vacation?

As Microsoft anticipates chief executive Steve Ballmer to step down, we'll have to wait and see if his replacement will have the vision and desire to see that this far out technology becomes a reality.

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below. 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Innovative Steps Startups Are Taking to Reduce App Costs and Detect Fake Accounts

Technology

The Work-From-Home Era Is the Perfect Time to Start Your Cloud-Computing Career

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On