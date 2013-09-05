HootSuite Gets Serious About Social Media Security With New Partnership

September 5, 2013 2 min read

With a growing number of brands and businesses falling victim to hacks over social media, HootSuite wants to do something about it. The popular social-media dashboard has formed a new partnership that it says ups its commitment to keeping its customers' accounts secure and also adds a layer of policy management compliance to its features.

Today, HootSuite is announcing a partnership with Burlingame, Calif.-based Nexgate, a company that provides security and compliance tools for social-media users.

"Social media has become the frontline of many organizations for real-time engagement with their customers," HootSuite chief executive Ryan Holmes said in a statement. "In turn, online security breaches can really hurt a brand's image and consequently its bottom line. Thankfully these crises are avoidable."

The partnership will add several new features to customers who pay for HootSuite Enterprise. The new features include:

Advanced security and compliance: Customers can create custom alerts to notify when changes are made to account profiles. Organizations can also set up social media archiving and compliance reporting.

Customers can create custom alerts to notify when changes are made to account profiles. Organizations can also set up social media archiving and compliance reporting. Pre-publish content scanning: HootSuite automatically passes social media posts through Nexgate to ensure all content conforms with your compliance policies. Nexgate will scan all URLs for threats or risks.

HootSuite automatically passes social media posts through Nexgate to ensure all content conforms with your compliance policies. Nexgate will scan all URLs for threats or risks. Policy management: Organizations can establish specific policies for business units, divisions and groups as part of their workflow. Whether meeting FINRA, HIPAA, SEC, and PCI standards or custom policies.

Organizations can establish specific policies for business units, divisions and groups as part of their workflow. Whether meeting FINRA, HIPAA, SEC, and PCI standards or custom policies. Automated content moderation: Nexgate automates content filtering, which allows administrators to delete and send notifications about a particular post, tweet or comment that violates set policies. All comments and posts can also be archived for future auditing, Hootsuite says.

Whether HootSuite has plans to roll out these advanced security features to its Hootsuite Pro customers is unclear. A press representative for HootSuite did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

