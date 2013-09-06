YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS: Elon Musk Designs a Rocket Part With Hand Gestures and 3-D Prints It

September 6, 2013 1 min read

First, I apologize about all the caps in the headline. But this video is worth watching. You shouldn't miss it. Seriously.

Elon Musk is known for having crazy, far-out ideas. (Uh, Hyperloop, anyone?) Now, the SpaceX founder is making the science fiction we've seen in movies like Minority Report and Iron Man a reality.

Musk combined technologies, including Leap Motion's 3-D gesture-control sensor, to design a rocket part with free-standing projection. No computer screens. No keyboards. When he was done with the design he then 3-D printed the part and, voilà: rocket part designed and manufactured.

OK, I'm not giving this any justice. Just watch the video below.

