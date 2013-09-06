Technology

YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS: Elon Musk Designs a Rocket Part With Hand Gestures and 3-D Prints It

First, I apologize about all the caps in the headline. But this video is worth watching. You shouldn't miss it. Seriously.

Elon Musk is known for having crazy, far-out ideas. (Uh, Hyperloop, anyone?) Now, the SpaceX founder is making the science fiction we've seen in movies like Minority Report and Iron Man a reality.

Musk combined technologies, including Leap Motion's 3-D gesture-control sensor, to design a rocket part with free-standing projection. No computer screens. No keyboards. When he was done with the design he then 3-D printed the part and, voilà: rocket part designed and manufactured.

OK, I'm not giving this any justice. Just watch the video below. 

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

