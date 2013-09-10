Technology

You Can 'Steer' Your Dog With This Device

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

You've already trained Fido to sit, stay, fetch and roll over. But what if, for some crazy reason, you needed Fido to do something but you were unable to give him verbal commands?

It's something researchers at Alabama's Auburn University are working on. Mechanical engineers Jeff Miller and David Bevly have developed a device they say can help dogs "hear" commands that are delivered electronically by a human with a controller.

The device is a pack worn on the back of a dog that consists of a microprocessor, wireless radio, GPS receiver and something called an "attitude and heading reference system," according to a report in gizmag. A command module on the pack delivers vibrational and audio tone cues that the dog has been trained to respond to.

While something like this might be a bit much for the family dog, it could someday be useful for canines used in rescue missions where voice commands aren't possible or by police for drug busts and other types of arrests.

"An eventual goal of the work would be to not only guide the canine to a predetermined location, but also to be able to recognize when a canine detects something of interest," Miller and Bevly wrote in their 160-page dissertation on the device. "For example, the canine could demonstrate some known response (walking in a circle or sitting down) upon detecting narcotics."

Tests of the device show accuracy of obedience of almost 87 percent, gizmag says.

Development is still under way. But I want to know: Will this someday steer Fido to retrieving my lost socks and morning paper with nothing more than a click of a remote control? Hands down that'd be cooler than robotic cockroaches, right?

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Innovative Steps Startups Are Taking to Reduce App Costs and Detect Fake Accounts

Technology

The Work-From-Home Era Is the Perfect Time to Start Your Cloud-Computing Career

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On