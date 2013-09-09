Meet the Newest Member of the Billionaires Club: Sam Adams Creator Jim Koch

September 9, 2013 1 min read

Jim Koch has entered an elite crowd.

Koch, founder of Boston Beer Co., has been an articulate voice for entrepreneurship, building the Sam Adams brand from a small microbrewery into the second-largest American brewery. Along the way, he's taught folks a thing or two about marketing, with his folksy approach and commitment to quality.

Now, according to Bloomberg News, he has joined the billionaires club for the first time, landing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Koch, in his typical way, seems like the added zero to his net worth hasn't changed him.

"I remind people getting rich is life's great booby prize," he told Bloomberg. "Any normal person would much rather be happy than rich."

Koch is full of wisdom, so we've revived his best advice from an interview with Entrepreneur.com earlier this year.

