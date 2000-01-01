E-Degree

ABCs are elementary. E? That's a job for a specialized university program.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The world of e-commerce is exploding with opportunities, and colleges and universities nationwide are scrambling to teach students how to navigate it. If your business plan calls for an e-commerce expert, check out one of the business schools offering advanced degrees in this cybercommerce.

Fortunately, the number of B-schools offering such degrees is growing almost as fast as the Net. Carnegie Mellon's Graduate School of Industrial Administration in Pittsburgh for example, offers a new specialized master's program in e-commerce, teaching would-be Net execs both the technology and business sides of the Web. "Graduates of this program will be ready to take over the position of chief e-commerce officer," predicts Douglas Dunn, the dean of the school.

Other schools offering master's degrees in e-commerce include the University of Dallas, Marlboro College in Vermont and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which began offering an MBA in e-commerce this past fall.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.