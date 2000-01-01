ABCs are elementary. E? That's a job for a specialized university program.

January 1, 2000 1 min read

The world of e-commerce is exploding with opportunities, and colleges and universities nationwide are scrambling to teach students how to navigate it. If your business plan calls for an e-commerce expert, check out one of the business schools offering advanced degrees in this cybercommerce.

Fortunately, the number of B-schools offering such degrees is growing almost as fast as the Net. Carnegie Mellon's Graduate School of Industrial Administration in Pittsburgh for example, offers a new specialized master's program in e-commerce, teaching would-be Net execs both the technology and business sides of the Web. "Graduates of this program will be ready to take over the position of chief e-commerce officer," predicts Douglas Dunn, the dean of the school.

Other schools offering master's degrees in e-commerce include the University of Dallas, Marlboro College in Vermont and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which began offering an MBA in e-commerce this past fall.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.