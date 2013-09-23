The Richest, Poorest and Most Taxed States in America (Interactive Graphic)

September 23, 2013 1 min read

It's common knowledge that home prices are high in states like Hawaii, New York and California. But you might be surprised to find out that Maryland has the most millionaires of any state, or that Alaska has the lowest tax burden. When considering where to start up, these are important points to consider.



For a detailed look at how the states really stack up, click around this interactive graphic complied by MoneyChoice.org using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

