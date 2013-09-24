Why Business Owners and Advertisers Can't Afford to Ignore YouTube (Motiongraphic)

September 24, 2013 1 min read

YouTube is no longer just a website for cat videos. Brands like Old Spice have gained tens of thousands of Twitter followers with viral videos. Top videos are shared and retweeted to gain millions of views, amassing thousands of dollars in ad revenue. As a result, advertisers are looking to YouTube to catch the eyes of customers.

Today, top brands and channels on YouTube gain an average of 35,000 new subscribers and 884,000 monthly video views. With over 1 billion unique visitors to YouTube every month, advertisers have a captive and engaged audience of potential customers.

Watch MDG Advertising’s motiongraphic below for more facts and figures on how to use YouTube as an advertising platform.