Creative Octopus, Nervous Mouse, Compassionate Sloth: What's Your Inner-Office Animal? (Infographic)

Contributor
Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of startups, young entrepreneurs and their employees come in all shapes and sizes. And personalities.

Knowing someone’s personality type, or animal spirit, can help you judge how to best manage your employees -- and yourself. After all, if someone works optimally under deadline pressure, wouldn’t you want to know?

To determine if you’re a “manipulating fox” in the office or a “reserved owl,” check out the rather unscientific (but fun) infographic below, brought to us by Online MBA Rankings. Just answer a few questions to unlock your animal spirit.

