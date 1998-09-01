Need To Know?

In the information age, knowledge is your best weapon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

P>Think about it: Much of what you've learned in the past, while it may have been accurate at the time, has since changed, leaving you misinformed or uninformed-so that a lot of what you thought you knew for a fact is actually wrong. In social situations, your lack of up-to-date information is inconvenient, but in business, it's suicidal.

You must realize that in business, just as in sports, people are constantly trying to become better than you, and some of them succeed. The ones who do have mastered the art of learning.

Seagulls fly in circles in the sky, constantly searching for food. When they find it, they land and eat their fill. Then they return to the sky, only to fly in circles once again. It's their most powerful instinct. Guerrilla marketers have an instinct just as strong-the need for constant learning. They gobble up data with an intellectual appetite that can never be sated.

Anybody can read books, listen to tapes, watch television, attend seminars and browse the Internet. So how do guerrillas learn differently from other marketers? They learn with two-way brains. That means in addition to merely learning, they act on their new information. They do things that take advantage of their newfound wisdom. This action is the essence of guerrilla marketing.

Nowadays, learning is different than when you were a kid. The key to succeeding in your own business is not learning about something all at once, but learning one thing after another. Because information changes, pouring in from all different directions, you've got to be selective in your learning.

Never before in history has so much information been readily available to so many people so easily. In just one hour in your own office, you can learn more today than you could have a decade ago after spending a week in a library. You can learn theories and facts, discover up-to-the-minute information and uncover competitive intelligence galore. You can learn about your prospects, your customers, your industry and your marketplace.

The information that's available has never been as important as it is right now in the information age. Because information is the currency of the times, guerrillas do all they can to help their customers learn how to succeed. They do it by providing information.

Guerrillas understand the power of repetition in learning and teaching. They've seen its potency in marketing. They know, too, the joy of learning-for its own sake, and for the sake of propelling their businesses to the top. Nonstop learning-that describes their journey.

Jay Conrad Levinson's Guerrilla Marketing books are printed in 37 languages and are required reading in many MBA programs worldwide. His Web address is http://www.gmarketing.com his AOL site is at keyword "guerrilla"; and his toll-free number is (800) 748-6444.

For More Information

A new video, called "Guerrilla Marketing in Action," is now available. The 55-minute presentation is done in viewer-friendly magazine format, featuring seven business owners and their marketing stories, as told in the entrepreneurs' own words.

The business owners interviewed offer detailed information about their marketing programs. They discuss many of the 100 guerrilla marketing weapons and show you their marketing materials, which you may be able to utilize in your company's marketing program. Many of the entrepreneurs offer strategies that may help you overcome the challenges you face.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Startup Guide to Guerrilla Marketing

Startup Guide to Guerrilla Marketing

Buy From
The Best of Guerrilla Marketing--Guerrilla Marketing Remix

The Best of Guerrilla Marketing--Guerrilla Marketing Remix

Buy From
Guerrilla Marketing Field Guide

Guerrilla Marketing Field Guide

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.