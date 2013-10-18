10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Oct. 18, 2013

October 18, 2013 3 min read

Top 10 tech trends of 2014, the case against coding, Reid Hoffman shows us his pitch deck, what Silicon Valley thinks of Healthcare.gov, naysayers pounce on the lean startup model, Belgian company snaps up small brewer, funny quotes from TV bosses… This week’s notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:

1. Top 10 tech trends of 2014: IT researcher Gartner just wrapped its yearly symposium and ITxpo. One critical takeaway is their Top Ten Strategic Technology trends for 2014. (Forbes)

2. Why you shouldn’t learn to code: The code craze is in full swing as sites like Code.org and CodeAcademy try and get everyone to learn the language. One programmer thinks it’s mostly folly. Here’s why. (Fast Company)

3. Turn your weaknesses into profit: Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, released the pitch deck that helped him turn somewhat unflattering data into $10 million in venture capital with the right spin. (Wired)

4. Belgian people like craft beer too: Duvel Moortgat Brewery of Belgium moved to purchase the Boulevard Brewing Company. Based in Kansas City, Mo., Boulevard is the 12th-largest craft brewer in the U.S. (New York Times)

5. Silicon Valley pans Healthcare.gov: With $500 million in development funding CNN wanted to know what Silicon Valley thinks of the buggy roll out of Healthcare.gov. Matt Mullenweg, founder of Wordpress, shares his thoughts and criticism. (CNN)

6. Menstrual Man: Given a choice between fresh sanitary napkins and fresh milk, impoverished Indians often chose the latter. A new movie documents how one entrepreneur found another way to meet the needs of India's rural women. (NPR's All Tech Considered)

7. What's wrong with lean startups? Since Eric Reis coined the term, the lean startup model has been widely adopted by startups near and far. But some critics think it’s just plain wrong. Here are seven legitimate reasons why staying ‘lean’ is bad for business. (Venture Beat)

8. Etsy welcomes big sellers: Etsy moved to take the homespun element out of its crafty marketplace this week by doing away with the rule that prohibited sellers from using outside manufacturers. This is being seen as a sign of maturation for the eight-year-old company as it opens its doors to bigger businesses. (Businessweek)

9. Minted.com mints money: The crowdsourced design site Minted, has secured $41 million in Series C financing. This small business’ rapid expansion and incredible success is fascinating, if not dizzying. (All Things D)

10. Funny quotes from TV bosses: Wednesday was National Boss's Day. In honor of the occasion, here are nine funny and insightful quotes from TV Bosses like Ron Swanson and Don Draper. (Mashable)