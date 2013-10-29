Growth Strategies

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From German Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From German Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche
Image credit: pasolininuc.blogspot.com
Friedrich Nietzsche
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
3 min read

Nihilist. Religious denier. Reformed romantic.

Inspiration for entrepreneurs?

Turns out, you can learn a lot about running a business from Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher and philologist who turned Romantic thinking on its head. He actually had some ideas that provide a helpful path for entrepreneurs.

Just look at his overall philosophy of life affirmation: Essentially that says we shouldn't let all the ideas and doctrine around us and let it drain our energy. Isn't one of the essential ingredients of true entrepreneurism the willingness to let go of doctrine and seek our own way?

Here are five specific concepts by Nietzsche that still resonate for business leaders today:

1. Philosophizing with a hammer
In his 1889 book Twilight of the Idols, Nietzsche philosophized about challenging -- or taking a "hammer" to -- our idols. This is central thinking behind an entrepreneurial idea: Idols are the status quo, or the areas most of the market believes can't be changed. Often, though, the willingness to test the infallibility of a concept shows that nothing is immune from improvement. That leads to opportunity.

Related: Your Fill-in-the-Blank Motivational Speech

2. Creative chaos
It was in the 1883 novel Thus Spoke Zarathustra: A Book for All and None, that Nietzsche, in advancing his concept of the ubermensch, writes, “I tell you: One must still have chaos in oneself, to give birth to a dancing star.” There has always been a correlation among creativity, drive and a little bit of nuttiness, particularly in entrepreneurs. After all, you have to be a little crazy to quit your job, upend your life and give yourself over to a business. This chaos feeds creativity, and we know that ideas build businesses.

3. Finding a father
Nietzsche famously said, “Whoever does not have a good father should procure one.” Nietzsche's own father, a Lutheran minister, died when he was five years old, yet he had a profound effect on his life. Only the son of a preacher could hate religion with the fervor that Nietzsche brought. But, for entrepreneurs, the “father” is interchangeable with a mentor. Businesses are not easy to run, particularly for the creative types. Often, they succeed because executives seek a mentor or even hire a coach.

Related: What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs

4. Future, present, past
Nietzsche believed that “the future influences the present as much as the past.” It is one thing to look to the past to find problems a business can solve. It is quite another to develop a plan to correct those problems. Understanding and being able to articulate your personal and business goals is often cited as a key to success. Visibility about markets and customers is essential. Understanding where you want to be helps you to make the right decisions now.

5. Getting stronger
There is a probably no more cited quote of Nietzsche (often misquoted, actually) as this, also from Twilight of the Idols: “Out of life's school of war: What does not kill me makes me stronger.” (Yes, it was Nietzsche, not Kelly Clarkson.) Business leaders learn from their mistakes. Often, the larger the blunder, the more experience one gains. Also, getting knocked down by a competitor, or engaging in a battle with business partners, focuses the mind on revenge -- in a constructive way, of course. Failure and losing can lead to valuable soul-searching and victories in the future.

Related: What's Your Motivation? Find Out Now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How to Give People What They Want Online

Growth Strategies

7 Keys to Overcoming Risk on the Path to Success

Growth Strategies

13 Upcoming Conferences Every Serious Entrepreneur Should Attend