Learning Curve

34 training franchises
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the September 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Times have changed since the days when employees were "lifers," working for the same company until they retired. Today, whether it's due to downsizing or just plain restlessness, people are switching professions faster than you can say "career attention deficit." In a tight job market, time is of the essence; consequently, people are turning to training companies rather than traditional universities to learn new skills quickly and in a focused environment.

Many others, however, aren't waiting that long before they consider the training option. In our increasingly competitive society, parents are enrolling their children in training courses as a way to give them a head start in life.

As more consumers get on the learning curve, training opportunities are graduating to the big time. These opportunities can be found in everything from modeling and management to children's computer learning.

To tap into the training trend, it's important to first select the right opportunity. We've compiled the following listing of training franchises to help in your search.

Our listings are not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company; rather, we compile them as a resource for you to use when comparing one opportunity to another. Once you've done your homework, you have a better chance of finding the best training franchise for you . . . and moving straight to the head of the class.

View training franchises now!

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

So You Launched Your Startup -- Now What?

Starting a Business

How Steven Li Balances School and Business

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven