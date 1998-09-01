34 training franchises

September 1998

Times have changed since the days when employees were "lifers," working for the same company until they retired. Today, whether it's due to downsizing or just plain restlessness, people are switching professions faster than you can say "career attention deficit." In a tight job market, time is of the essence; consequently, people are turning to training companies rather than traditional universities to learn new skills quickly and in a focused environment.

Many others, however, aren't waiting that long before they consider the training option. In our increasingly competitive society, parents are enrolling their children in training courses as a way to give them a head start in life.

As more consumers get on the learning curve, training opportunities are graduating to the big time. These opportunities can be found in everything from modeling and management to children's computer learning.

To tap into the training trend, it's important to first select the right opportunity. We've compiled the following listing of training franchises to help in your search.

Our listings are not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company; rather, we compile them as a resource for you to use when comparing one opportunity to another. Once you've done your homework, you have a better chance of finding the best training franchise for you . . . and moving straight to the head of the class.