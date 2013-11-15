Finance

How the JOBS Act Boosted the IPO Market (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

The implementation of much of the JOBS Act has been delayed and belabored, meaning that respective channels of small-business finance have seen little, if any, benefit, yet.

The IPO market is an exception.

Since the JOBS Act -- or Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act -- was passed in April of last year, the pace of IPOs has shown marked improvement.

Related: Step Aside, San Francisco: New York-Based Companies Expected to Steal the IPO Show

In the first three quarters of the year, there were 158 U.S. IPOs which raised more than $35 billion in capital. That’s already more than all of 2012 and a 58 percent increase over the first nine months of last year. To be sure, there are multiple factors affecting the improved IPO market, including an improved investor appetite for risk.

Of the 158 IPOs in 2013, 84 percent fall under the category of “emerging growth companies,” which have less than $1 billion in annual revenues. Emerging growth companies -- or ECGs -- were authorized under the JOBS Act to file their disclosure documents on a confidential basis. Many of those eligible did chose to do so.

Related: SEC Releases Long-Awaited Rules on Crowdfunding

Take a look at the infographic below, compiled by EY, to see trends among those emerging growth companies that have gone public this year.

Click to Enlarge+

How the JOBS Act Boosted the IPO Market (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

How America's Retirement Dream Became a Nightmare

Finance

A Beginner's Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan

Finance

How to Effectively Assess Property Value for Investment