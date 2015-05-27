My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s our instinct to turn to technology first when solving a problem. However, when it comes to preventing theft in your store, low-tech solutions can also be very effective. Using low-cost and free solutions can sometimes even require less employee training and troubleshooting than some high-tech tools.

Here are 6 low-tech ways to prevent theft in your store:

1. Put out the welcome mat. Shoplifters want to be anonymous and make as little contact with store employees as possible. One of the most effective ways to deter shoplifters is to greet every customer that walks into the store. “Don’t just shout “Good morning” over your shoulder, but make eye contact and greet the customer like you are happy to see them,” says Chris McGoey, security expert and founder of Crime Doctor, a security firm. “Not only is it good customer service, a simple greeting can make potential shoplifters change their mind about stealing from your store because they know you can identify them.”

2. Be a neatnick. A telltale sign that your store is a victim of shoplifting is space on your shelves or empty boxes hidden behind merchandise. If your store is unorganized and messy then it is hard to quickly spot these red flags. “You want to keep all your merchandise “faced”, which means pulling your product to the edge of the shelf to create a solid wall of product,” says McGoey. “If someone sweeps the shelf, then it is easy to tell” that merchandise is missing.

3. Let there be light. Make sure that your store is adequately lit, especially if you are open at night. “Bad guys don’t like good lighting,” says Patrick Murphy, president of LPT Security Consulting. Murphy suggests you take a walk-through of your store during the day and night specifically to find dark, poorly lit areas, such as corners of the store or behind high shelves. He suggests you ensure lighting is even across a store except where spotlights highlight particular products. 

4. Plastic is your friend. Adding clear plastic shelf dividers at the edges of shelves can prevent thieves from sweeping a shelf while allowing customers to hand-select the items they need, says Bill Alford, president of International Lighthouse Group and member of the ASIS Loss Prevention Committee. Alford also suggests clear plastic locked cases to enclose high-theft items such as printer cartridges or expensive health and beauty items. Just make sure to keep sales reps near these cases at all times so honest customers can comparison shop without too much hassle.

5. Have a secret code. Murphy recommends having a signal for employees to alert them of suspicious activities, such as “Liz, Pick up on line 3.” But since there is no employee named Liz and the store only has two telephone lines, the staff knows to pay careful attention to all actions of customers in the store. Codes should be easy to remember and not identify a particular aisle so customers don't think they are being targeted. 

6. Keep a clear line of sight. Thieves are not going to steal if an employee or other guest can easily see the crime happening. Murphy suggests you plan merchandise racks and fixtures for clear visibility across the store. “Make sure you don’t create a hidden barrier,” says Murphy. 
  

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.

Small Business Heroes

The 3 Reasons Why Most Startups Never Reach 7 Figures Per Year

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?