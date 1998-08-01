Rev It Up

Logging on to the newest marketing ideas.
This story appears in the August 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Longtime marketing veteran Tim Manners knows enough to know he doesn't know everything. "Marketing has gotten so complicated," says the president of Westport, Connecticut, public relations firm David X. Manners Co. Inc. "It used to be that you could create a 30-second spot with a simple, one-dimensional message in it and build a brand that way," Manners says. "For a whole host of reasons, though, that's just not possible anymore. If you're going to succeed now, you have to use a broad range of tools."

Oh, great-that's just what you wanted to hear, right? But even as entrepreneurs scramble to unscramble their marketing efforts, Manners is laying it all on the line-or, rather, online. As editor of the 2-year-old e-zine Reveries. com (http://www.reveries.com), Manners compiles a wealth of marketing insights, case studies and interviews. Says Manners, "[We] connect the best and brightest marketing thinkers with anybody interested in new and different marketing ideas."

Visually engaging, Reveries bills itself as a "digizine," complete with covers and tables of contents. Interview subjects range from the familiar to the unconventional. "I always look at them [based on a certain criteria]," Manners explains. "Is there something about them that really deserves exposure?" Nothing too complicated about that.

