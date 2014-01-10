Franchises

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday? Struggling Chain to Close 30 Restaurants

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday? Struggling Chain to Close 30 Restaurants
Image credit: Alamy
Reporter
2 min read

Ruby Tuesday is saying goodbye to 30 restaurants, following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report, executives announced Wednesday

Ruby Tuesday recorded total revenue of $276.2 million, compared to $300.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The company saw a 7.8 percent decline in same-restaurant sales at company-owned restaurants and a 5.3 percent drop at franchise restaurants compared to the same quarter a year ago.

"A critical piece of our brand transformation is lowering our overall cost structure and we will continue to aggressively work toward implementing cost savings in areas that do not negatively impact the guest experience," Ruby Tuesday CEO JJ Buettgen said in a statement. "Our teams' top priorities are to increase guest counts and grow same-restaurant sales."

Related: Sonic Looks to Conquer Tougher Markets on Encouraging Q1 Results

The chain also announced plans to close 30 restaurants. Most of the closures will take place in the current quarter. Of the 30, eight are owned by Ruby Tuesday and will be put up for sale after they are closed.

The sale of the restaurants is only the most recent incident in Ruby Tuesday's rough patch. Ruby Tuesday's former chairman resigned in October, and the company eliminated about 70 mostly corporate positions in November. In December, the chain reportedly began exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Ruby Tuesday isn't the only restaurant franchise working hard to stay afloat. Darden Restaurants recently announced it would shed the struggling Red Lobster chain. Chuck E. Cheese's is also reportedly exploring a potential sale, following declining revenues and same-store sales.

Related: Report: Chuck E. Cheese's Is on the Block

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey