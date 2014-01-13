Technology

Want a New Smartwatch? Hold On. Why Not a Smart Ring Instead?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If the gadgets on display at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show are any indicator, the market for wearable technology -- smartwatches especially -- is exploding. But, wait a second. There's such a thing as a smart ring now, too? Why, yes, there is.

The Smarty Ring is an actual ring you wear on your finger, which features an LED screen that tells you the time and Bluetooth 4.0 technology that pairs with your iOS or Android phone and actually accepts calls.

This is no bulky, obtrusive accessory. The Smarty Ring is sleek enough to grace even the most elegant finger. Made from allergy-free, surgical quality stainless steel, the screen alerts light up a cool green or blue, and the buttons of the remote control are so unobtrusive as to be almost invisible.

It's even waterproof, and can alert you if your phone is more than about 100 feet away from the ring, so you don't forget it somewhere.

According to the Smarty Ring page on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, the average mobile user looks at their phone every six minutes to check for text messages, voicemails, Facebook messages and other notifications. This little accessory puts all of that right at your fingertips: incoming and outgoing call notifications, alerts for text and email messages, real-time updates from Facebook, Twitter, Google Hangout and Skype.

Though the ring itself doesn't have speakers or a microphone, the remote control functions of the ring allow you to accept or reject incoming calls, make outgoing calls to preset numbers, take a photo with your phone's camera, control your music, or change your profile. And the clock function can remember up to five different time zones, in addition to providing a stopwatch and countdown timer.

The Smarty Ring is in development, and their Indiegogo campaign ended up raising almost $300,000 -- significantly more than their $40,000 goal. Backers of the campaign were able to pick up their very own Smarty Ring for only $175, though the retail price will be somewhere in the range of $275 when it makes its public debut sometime around April, 2014.

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It