Tech Advantage

Don't know your modem from your monitor? Get tech-savvy -- or watch your marketing efforts suffer.

April 1, 1998 3 min read

As a rule, guerrillas are not slaves to technology but masters of it. They recognize that computers do not make sales but are best used for customer interaction and information. And they know that the real benefits of computers are controlled by the people using them-not by hardware or software.

Guerrillas don't skimp on printers because they know the importance of presentation. They also admit hardware and software don't last long before becoming obsolete and hurting the company. They realize most software does more than they'll ever need, so they learn only what's crucial and just familiarize themselves with the rest.

Here are 17 ways you can market better using technology:

1. Fax or e-mail discount offers to existing customers.

2. Analyze your competitors' Web sites.

3. Hang out in the chat rooms where your competition will be.

4. Unleash a personalized electronic publicity campaign.

5. Host a newsgroup, online forum or chat session.

6. Use your computer to create fliers, newsletters and more. (See "Guerrilla Marketing," November 1997.)

7. Distribute interactive presentations on CD-ROM.

8. Invest in an autoresponder program.

9. Create a customer fax-request system.

10. Consider videoconferencing for long-distance clients.

11. Hire a digital secretary.

12. Subscribe to a voice-mail service from your phone company.

13. Use pagers, software and cellular phones to send and receive e-mail and voice mail.

14. Place classified ads in cyberspace at sites your prospects visit.

15. Tout your business on free message boards.

16. Make surfing the Web second nature.

17. Maintain customer databases that teem with client data.

Jay Conrad Levinson is author of the internationally acclaimed Guerrilla Marketing series of books and co-founder of Guerrilla Marketing International. For information on the Guerrilla Marketing Newsletter and other products and services, write to P.O. Box 1336, Mill Valley, CA 94942; call (800) 748-6444; or visit the Web site at www.gmarketing.com

