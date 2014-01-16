Marketing

LISTEN: Marc Ecko on How to Build a Memorable Brand Like a Billionaire

Image credit: destructoid.com
Fashion pioneer Marc Ecko
It takes guts, tenacity and a clear vision to grow a successful business and become your own personal version of greatness.

This week on the School of Greatness podcast we have an entrepreneur who has done this on aremarkable level.

He's the creator of one of the most prominent clothing brands in the world and he did it all from humble beginnings in New Jersey.

Welcome to episode 38 with Billionaire Brand Maker Marc Ecko.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • About the Extreme Sport of Art
  • The Story of Building eck? UNLTD
  • Marc's Biggest Fear over the Last 20 Years
  • To Come to Terms that Failure is the Job of the Entrepreneur
  • Marc's Powerful Experience with Mentors
  • About the Concept of Infinite Truth
  • Why you Should Always Under Promise and Over Deliver
  • Plus much more...

 

