Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability

Software maker Adobe is adding a new dimension to its business.

In yet another sign that 3-D printers are gaining traction for mainstream use, Adobe announced today that the updated version of its ubiquitous Photoshop program will feature 3-D printing capabilities.

Available now, the update allows users "to easily and reliably build, refine, preview, prepare and print 3-D designs, setting the stage for explosive growth in the 3-D printing market," the company said.

While the program will enable users to create basic 3-D models, its specialty will lie in fine-tuning existing models, including the addition of new textures and the assurance of structural integrity.

"Automated mesh repair and support structure generation ensure models will be produced reliably," Adobe said, "while accurate previews allow creatives to submit print jobs with confidence."

At the same time, Adobe announced that the update would be compatible with popular desktop 3-D printers, including the MakerBot Replicator, as well as via Shapeways, an online 3-D printer service and community marketplace. Users can additionally upload their creations directly to the online 3-D model viewer Sketchfab and embed them in their Behance profiles.

"Now, by simply clicking 'print' in Photoshop CC, creatives can bring 3-D designs to the physical world," said Adobe's vice president of products, Winston Hendrickson.

