These Website Mistakes Are Costing You Money (Infographic)
Your business’s website is your window to the world: It’s how you find customers and how they find you. And if you try to pinch pennies on the maintenance and upkeep of that window, you could be costing your business a fair amount of revenue.
Is your business’s website optimized for mobile? Have you linked directly to social media channels on your website? Do you have a phone number for how customers can reach you on the website? These are some of the most common mistakes small-business owners make on their websites, according to this infographic made by Column Five Media on behalf of MyCase, a web-based practice management software for lawyers.
If you are not sure whether your website is up to snuff, take a look.
