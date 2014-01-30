Web Design

These Website Mistakes Are Costing You Money (Infographic)

These Website Mistakes Are Costing You Money (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Your business’s website is your window to the world: It’s how you find customers and how they find you. And if you try to pinch pennies on the maintenance and upkeep of that window, you could be costing your business a fair amount of revenue.

Is your business’s website optimized for mobile? Have you linked directly to social media channels on your website? Do you have a phone number for how customers can reach you on the website? These are some of the most common mistakes small-business owners make on their websites, according to this infographic made by Column Five Media on behalf of MyCase, a web-based practice management software for lawyers.

If you are not sure whether your website is up to snuff, take a look.

Click to Enlarge+
These 3 Website Mistakes Are Costing You Money (Infographic)

 

