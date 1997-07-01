Buyer Aware

<b></b>

That motivates you to buy certain technologies while others don't even garner a second look? While there's no magic formula to make you sit up and take notice of the latest gadgets, marketers are getting better at finding the right hot-buttons to push.

One strategy they're using is "technographics." Defined in a recent report from Forrester Research Inc., a market research firm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, technographics helps pinpoint buyers by taking into consideration their motivations, spending habits and attitudes toward technology. With the explosion of consumer technology and buyers' reluctance to purchase without proof of value, technographics allows technology product marketers to finely tune their products to those needing them most.

Technographics uses several factors to identify 12 technology buyer groups. Among them: Fast Forwards, or career-oriented technology believers who are strapped for time and adopt business technologies and productivity software to enhance their work and make more money; Handshakers, or executives who value relationships above technology and like easy-to-use technologies like cellular phones; and Cybersnobs, or status-oriented, high-income technology lovers attracted to big-ticket toys.

Which one are you? Getting in touch with your motivations and attitudes toward technology and how you plan to use it can help you identify exactly what technology your business needs-and can do without. After that, sit tight. No doubt, there's a technology product just around the corner that's right for you.

Internet commerce is no longer some hazy concept on the horizon-it's reality. If you want to be able to process orders electronically on your Web site, take a look at AT&T's Secure Buy Service. Not only does SecureBuy add credit card processing capabilities to your site, but it also offers sales-tracking tools and features to create a more secure environment for online shoppers.

SecureBuy's software features accept and track orders, calculate U.S. sales tax and shipping charges, and authorize and process credit card purchases through high-speed links to leading credit card processing services. Because secure transactions are just as important to merchants as to customers, AT&T will cover the first $50 of an online purchase made by an unauthorized user (if the purchase is made with an AT&T Universal Visa or MasterCard). If AT&T loses an order, the merchant is credited for the amount (up to $595 per month). SecureBuy also offers access to management reports to measure a Web site's success and software to create online catalogs or product pages.

A one-year plan for current AT&T long-distance business members costs $500 for registration, plus $395 to cover monthly service charges and per transaction fees. To sign up for AT&T's SecureBuy Service, call (800) 7-HOSTIN or check out the Web site at http://www.securebuy.com

Few know it, but small companies have always had the option to order computers straight from the big PC manufacturers. No matter now, though, because small businesses will likely become more familiar with this process, thanks to the growing trend among PC makers to sell directly to customers. IBM, for instance, ships some built-to-order models to buyers straight from the factory, and Compaq Computer is working on plans to offer factory-direct shipping as well.

"Eventually, companies hope to emulate [computer] mail order firms by targeting [customers] through a more direct sales approach," says Steve Baker, a senior analyst specializing in distribution channels with International Data Corp., a technology research firm in Framingham, Massachusetts.

PC companies are moving in this direction to learn how to more effectively serve small business, Baker says. Some manufacturers feel existing retail and reseller channels are neither selling this segment the appropriate products nor putting enough emphasis on small companies' business. PC makers feel that, in some cases, they may be able to serve this market better.

Some say a move like this could also lead to lower prices. However, Baker cautions that in addition to getting the most bang for their buck, businesses-especially those without in-house technical expertise-should give serious consideration to companies that can supply excellent products and services to best manage their information technology needs.

