February 5, 2014 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



How to make money online.

When I read about making money on most sites it always seems to be a little cheesy or some type of link hacking system that is to good to be true.

There are, however, some great individuals who do it right. In the video below I’ll mention who some of them are and give you my top 10 ways to make money online in an authentic, inspiring, educating and entertaining way.

A way that leaves you full not by the amount of money in your bank account (because it can be a lot if you do it right) but by the emails you receive by customers on how you changed their life, or when you meet an online client in person with tears rolling down their face expressing how their dreams have been achieved because of YOU!

It’s a powerful feeling, and I want you to experience that.

But it takes knowing how to do it the right way that both serves your visionand supports others.

Here are my top 10 ways to make money online with integrity:

(10 Ways to Make Money Online on YouTube)

1. Teaching and Training

This is my number one way, and I been doing this for the last 5 years. This is something that almost every major University has been doing (taking their classes online) due to the huge success they saw from University of Phoenix which set the tone for online education. It’s easier now more than ever for companies and entrepreneurs to launch online schools, and my good friend Marie Forleo is a prime example with her mega success, B-School.

Related: Fundamental Key to Entrepreneurial Greatness: A Good Night's Sleep

2. Offering a Service

Providing a service may be the easiest way to start is you don’t need any investment to get this going. My podcast editor Ian Robinson is helping podcast creators edit their shows to increase production value. There are many different ways to provide a service and it’s just about realizing where your talent lies and what solution you can provide for others.

3. Creating and Selling Products

If you have an expertise in ANYTHING then you can package it into a book, course, software, audio program, DVD, and so on. The best way to get the word out and sell these products is with webinars.

4. Membership Sites and Continuity Programs

Another champion that I have a lot of respect for in this arena is Ramit Sethi. He has an amazing continuity program (Ramit’s Brain Trust) and each month provides useful and specific information for his passionate community. The community thrives off of his wise direction and pay him monthly to continue getting access to the community and resources. The beauty of this model is you sell something once and get paid each month for it.

5. Affiliate Marketing

Nick Reese has done an incredible job of building websites, developing outstanding searchable content and selling other peoples products on his sites. He gets a commission on every sale or lead he sends to the company. So he never had to create his own product in order to build his business (he has since branched out into other areas that you can check out on his new site). Pat Flynn also does an amazing job at this and he actually shows how much he generates on a monthly basis from his affiliates here.

Related: 5 Steps to Building a Business Around Your Passion

6. Building a Site and Selling Ads

Derek Halpern is a BEAST at this. The legend behind SocialTriggers started a celebrity gossip site years ago and had millions of visitors every month that he leveraged to sell advertising on the site. Another example is Tina Su ofThinkSimpleNow.com who does an amazing job with this while sharing inspiring personal development content.

7. Selling Sponsorships for Branded Content

John Lee Dumas, generates over $50K monthly selling sponsorships on his podcast and writes about how he does this here. This can be done via podcast, developing a niched website or even a video show. Create branded content around your passion and find sponsors that will be attracted to your audience.

8. Events

Creating and promoting events, either online or offline can be very profitable as well. Michael Stelzner does both online summits and in person events with thousands of attendees, all while starting out from a simple blog a few years ago.

9. Masterminds and Coaching

An inspiring change maker part of the Integrity Podcast Network is Jonathan Fields. He runs the Good Life Project and has ongoing coaching and retreats in exotic locations all year long that sells for a high ticket price. This can be done either online or offline, as Jonathan has mastered the art of doing both.

10. Getting Creative

Jason Sadler (now known as Jason SurfrApp) is one creative entrepreneur. He used his online platform to make money wearing companies shirts with Iwearyourshirt.com. Now he sells his last name for nearly $50,000 a year, sells sponsors pages in his new book, and continues to push the envelop with what you can earn by being creative.

Related: How to Deal With Unsupportive Friends and Family